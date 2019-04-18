BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Britain's earliest rabbit has been found at a Roman palace - a discovery which reveals that the animals arrived in the country 1,000 years earlier than previously thought.

Rabbits are native to Spain and France and it had been thought they were a medieval introduction to Britain, but this fresh discovery has pushed that timing back by more than a millennium.

Radiocarbon dating of the bone, which was unearthed at Fishbourne Roman Palace in West Sussex, shows the rabbit was alive in 1AD.

The 4cm (1.6in) segment of a tibia bone was found during excavations in 1964 but it remained in a box, unrecognised, until 2017, when Historic England zooarchaeologist Dr Fay Worley realised the bone was from a rabbit, and genetic analyses have proved she was right.

Academics from the universities of Exeter, Oxford and Leicester carried out the analyses.