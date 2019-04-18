BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Rabbit bone found at palace dates back to 1AD
Britain's earliest rabbit has been found at a Roman palace - a discovery which reveals that the animals arrived in the country 1,000 years earlier than previously thought.
Rabbits are native to Spain and France and it had been thought they were a medieval introduction to Britain, but this fresh discovery has pushed that timing back by more than a millennium.
Radiocarbon dating of the bone, which was unearthed at Fishbourne Roman Palace in West Sussex, shows the rabbit was alive in 1AD.
The 4cm (1.6in) segment of a tibia bone was found during excavations in 1964 but it remained in a box, unrecognised, until 2017, when Historic England zooarchaeologist Dr Fay Worley realised the bone was from a rabbit, and genetic analyses have proved she was right.
Academics from the universities of Exeter, Oxford and Leicester carried out the analyses.
Thai cave rescue diver freed from cave
Josh Bratchley was rescued after being trapped in a flooded cave in the US for 28 hours.Read more
Moorland blazes tackled by fire crews
Officials suspect the fires across two miles of Bodmin Moor were started deliberately.Read more
Bodmin Moor fires: Crews tackle four blazes over two miles
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Firefighters have tackled a series of large gorse fires across two miles of Bodmin Moor.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service began to receive calls shortly before midnight about fires breaking out around Temple and Bolventor.
Fire officials said they suspected the fires were started deliberately, and said crews had a "challenging night".
At 07:30 BST they said the fires had been put out, but crews were still monitoring the scene.
Little Bear helps GCSE students
Kevin Hay
BBC Spotlight
With the exam season approaching schools are being encouraged to find new ways of helping students cope with stress.
A group of year 11 GCSE students are taking part in an experiment at Plymouth Marjon University.
Little Bear the Newfoundland is joining them in the classroom.
The idea is that petting the dog will help lower stress levels.
Tributes paid to 'larger than life' Exeter murder victim
Devon Live
Neighbours have paid tribute to a 35-year-old Exeter woman who was found dead in her home on Wednesday morning.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Writers back play park in memory of Totnes crash victim
Devon Live
Famous writers are supporting an appeal to build a play park in memory of a three-year-old boy killed by a drink-driver in Totnes.
Family set up memorial fund for funeral of dog attack boy
BBC Spotlight
A memorial fund has been set up to pay for the funeral of a nine-year-old boy killed in a dog attack in Cornwall.
Frankie Macritchie, from Plymouth, died after being attacked by the "bulldog type" dog at a caravan park in Looe on Saturday.
His family launched the appeal online and £3,000 has been raised so far.
In a tribute, Frankie's family said he loved "watching movies cuddled up with his mum and riding around in dad's car with his cool shades on".
Devon and Cornwall Police are still investigating how he died at Tencreek Holiday Park.