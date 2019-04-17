BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A house in Plymouth has been badly damaged in a fire.

Fire crews were called to the three-floor end-of-terrace property in Harwell Street at about 23:35 which was found to have started in the kitchen on the ground floor

One man got out of the property before crews arrived and was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation. A further male and female from the neighbouring property were also treated for smoke inhalation.

Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said 75% of the ground floor was damaged by fire and 70% of the first floor.

An investigation will be carried out into the cause