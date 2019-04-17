BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

In Bradninch, West End Road is closed both directions between Westfield and High Street due to a building fire.
Diversions are in place.
Three treated for smoke inhalation after Plymouth fire
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A house in Plymouth has been badly damaged in a fire.
Fire crews were called to the three-floor end-of-terrace property in Harwell Street at about 23:35 which was found to have started in the kitchen on the ground floor
One man got out of the property before crews arrived and was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation. A further male and female from the neighbouring property were also treated for smoke inhalation.
Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said 75% of the ground floor was damaged by fire and 70% of the first floor.
An investigation will be carried out into the cause
New hospital garden 'helping stroke patients recover'
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A new garden is helping stroke patients to recover at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
Research has found outdoor spaces provide many health benefits for patients, including reducing blood pressure and lowering stress levels.
Work began on the garden for patients on the Acute Stroke Unit, known as Clyst Ward, in the autumn.
The NHS trust said it was funded by donations.
Swimming pool water used to help extinguish house fire
Swimming pool water used to help extinguish house fire
Firefighters have thanked a pool-owner for letting them use the water to help extinguish a fire which devastated a Grade II listed house in Bradninch.
Public have 42 days to object to Tamar Bridge toll rise
BBC Spotlight
Members of the public have 42 days to object to the government about plans to increase the tolls on the Tamar Bridge.
The committee that runs the service said it needs extra income to meet running costs - but the transport minister will make the final decision.
The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats in Plymouth say they will lobby the government to pay for it.
But Labour said they're being unrealistic, and that the government has a poor record on funding the region's transport links.
Blaze-hit Bradninch house cordoned off in collapse fear
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Firefighters fear a house which was destroyed by fire overnight could collapse.
Crews have installed a no-go cordon around the house which is made of cob, a traditional building mixture of mud and straw after the collapse of an internal wall.
Six fire crews are still at the scene of the fire at the Grade II listed property in West End Road, Bradninch.
Drivers are being directed away from the village.
Firefighters 'battling to save what possessions they can'
BBC Radio Devon
Firefighters from across Devon and parts of Somerset have been tackling a blaze at a Grade II listed house in Bradninch.
The alarm was raised just before midnight.
Witness David Carpenter said firefighters are still "battling hard to save what possessions they can" from the property.
Mr Carpenter, who lives opposite the house, took these pictures which show flames shooting through the roof of the village house. He called it a "sad day" for the village.
Fire rips through Grade II listed Bradninch house
BBC Radio Devon
Six fire crews have been fighting a serious blaze at a Grade II listed house in mid Devon.
Emergency services were called to the fire on West End Road in Bradninch just before midnight.
Crews from across Devon and parts of Somerset have spent the night tackling the flames and are still at the scene.
The roof of the building has collapsed. There are no reports of any injuries.