BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Controversial plans for a new sea wall at Dawlish will be considered by planners later. Network Rail said the project will protect the main railway line from extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels. Planners at Teignbridge District Council are recommending the scheme for approval despite dozens of objections. The scheme would see the wall heightened by 8ft (2.5m) and also widened - but some locals are concerned this would destroy views of the sea and ruin the appearance of the town.
Controversial Dawlish sea wall plans to be considered
Notre-Dame fire: Exeter Cathedral shares French prayer
Exeter Cathedral has shared a French prayer for the people of Paris after a major fire engulfed Notre-Dame in Paris..
Firefighters fought to save the 850-year-old Gothic building on Monday night, but its spire and roof collapsed.
The Devon cathedral tweeted a supportive message in French, which read: "We pray for the city of Paris, and the community of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame."
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the medieval cathedral.
South West weather: Cloudy and damp with rain
It is a mainly cloudy and damp morning with light rain, drizzle, low cloud and fog over the moors.
Later this morning, drier, then brighter conditions will spread from the west to leave sunnier conditions for all by the end of the day.
Winds will be light and mainly north westerly.
