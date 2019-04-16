BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Controversial plans for a new sea wall at Dawlish will be considered by planners later.

Network Rail said the project will protect the main railway line from extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels.

Planners at Teignbridge District Council are recommending the scheme for approval despite dozens of objections.

The scheme would see the wall heightened by 8ft (2.5m) and also widened - but some locals are concerned this would destroy views of the sea and ruin the appearance of the town.