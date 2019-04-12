BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Pilots using a north Cornwall airfield are appealing to members of the public to stay off the runways which are being used by an increasing number of aircraft.
Davidstow Airfield sits on common land and is crossed by two roads, which are often used by people learning to drive. But the runways are out of bounds to motorists and dog walkers.
Lloyd Edwards is a member of Davidstow Flying Club and said there was room for everybody if people stay off the runways.
Quote Message: It's a great place to come and walk the dog. If you're learning to drive, there are some areas on the west side - the wooden side - that you can practice getting in and out of gear ... It’s a free, open space, but we just want people to be aware of the aircraft and the animals." from Lloyd Edwards Davidstow Flying Club
It's a great place to come and walk the dog. If you're learning to drive, there are some areas on the west side - the wooden side - that you can practice getting in and out of gear ... It’s a free, open space, but we just want people to be aware of the aircraft and the animals."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Motorists warned not to drive on airfield runway
BBC Radio Cornwall
Pilots using a north Cornwall airfield are appealing to members of the public to stay off the runways which are being used by an increasing number of aircraft.
Davidstow Airfield sits on common land and is crossed by two roads, which are often used by people learning to drive. But the runways are out of bounds to motorists and dog walkers.
Lloyd Edwards is a member of Davidstow Flying Club and said there was room for everybody if people stay off the runways.