BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Pilots using a north Cornwall airfield are appealing to members of the public to stay off the runways which are being used by an increasing number of aircraft.

Davidstow Airfield sits on common land and is crossed by two roads, which are often used by people learning to drive. But the runways are out of bounds to motorists and dog walkers.

Lloyd Edwards is a member of Davidstow Flying Club and said there was room for everybody if people stay off the runways.