BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Taxi drivers have called for Cornwall Council to relax rules around the minimum legroom provided in cabs saying the current eight-inch rule "could end drivers' careers".
Cornwall Council's miscellaneous licensing committee is set to consider a report on specifications for Hackney carriages and private hire vehicles when it meets on Friday.
Under current rules the council says that the minimum legroom available to any passenger must be eight inches (200mm).
The measurement is taken from the edge of the seat cushion to the rear of the seat or object in front but some taxi drivers say the rule means that some modern vehicles do not meet the requirements due to centre consoles and air conditioning units.
In a submission to the committee, Mike Brown from Parnells Taxis in Bodmin said that the rule "is a major problem for us as a business".
It will be a rather cloudy start for most on Wednesday morning with some patchy rain, although it will quickly become dry with cloud breaking from the east as the morning progresses, allowing some sunny spells to form.
Wednesday afternoon will be dry and settled with some good spells of sunshine, although some patchy cloud could develop in places towards the end of the afternoon.
