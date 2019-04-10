Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 10 April 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Taxi drivers call for change to 8-inch rule

    Richard Whitehouse

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Taxi drivers have called for Cornwall Council to relax rules around the minimum legroom provided in cabs saying the current eight-inch rule "could end drivers' careers".

    Cornwall Council's miscellaneous licensing committee is set to consider a report on specifications for Hackney carriages and private hire vehicles when it meets on Friday.

    Under current rules the council says that the minimum legroom available to any passenger must be eight inches (200mm).

    Taxi
    Copyright: Petar Miloševic

    The measurement is taken from the edge of the seat cushion to the rear of the seat or object in front but some taxi drivers say the rule means that some modern vehicles do not meet the requirements due to centre consoles and air conditioning units.

    In a submission to the committee, Mike Brown from Parnells Taxis in Bodmin said that the rule "is a major problem for us as a business".

  6. Weather: Cloudy start with patchy rain

    BBC Weather

    It will be a rather cloudy start for most on Wednesday morning with some patchy rain, although it will quickly become dry with cloud breaking from the east as the morning progresses, allowing some sunny spells to form.

    Wednesday afternoon will be dry and settled with some good spells of sunshine, although some patchy cloud could develop in places towards the end of the afternoon.

    Winds will be light or moderate north easterly.

    Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F)

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top