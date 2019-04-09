BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Investigations are continuing into the death of man in a house in Newton Abbot, which a Royal Navy bomb squad was called to.

A number of homes in Spencer Road, Newton Abbot, evacuated after police were called to the property at about 16:15 on Monday following concerns for a man's welfare, police said.

The man was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the bomb squad was called because a "number of items" required "expert analysis", but there was not believed to be "any wider public risk".

A 200m cordon was put in place, some roads closed and firefighters also called to the scene. It was lifted by Tuesday morning.

The dead man has yet to be identified.