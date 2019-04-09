BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Investigations are continuing into the death of man in a house in Newton Abbot, which a Royal Navy bomb squad was called to . A number of homes in Spencer Road, Newton Abbot, evacuated after police were called to the property at about 16:15 on Monday following concerns for a man's welfare, police said. The man was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene. Devon and Cornwall Police said the bomb squad was called because a "number of items" required "expert analysis", but there was not believed to be "any wider public risk". A 200m cordon was put in place, some roads closed and firefighters also called to the scene. It was lifted by Tuesday morning. The dead man has yet to be identified.
Investigations continue into Newton Abbot death
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
