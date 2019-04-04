BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon and Cornwall's chief constable says it's time the government recognised the impact tourists have on his resources and gave the force more money.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The force estimates that about 11 million people visit the area every year and it's expecting that number to increase after Brexit as more people opt for a staycation.
Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: "It hits us across many domains, it hits our roads policing, it hits our investigators through increases in domestic violence events, sexual offences, it hits on our night-time economy.
"We want people to have a great party but we shouldn't be left with the hangover."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Police chief: Hangover from holiday hordes costs us money
BBC Spotlight
Devon and Cornwall's chief constable says it's time the government recognised the impact tourists have on his resources and gave the force more money.
The force estimates that about 11 million people visit the area every year and it's expecting that number to increase after Brexit as more people opt for a staycation.
Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: "It hits us across many domains, it hits our roads policing, it hits our investigators through increases in domestic violence events, sexual offences, it hits on our night-time economy.
"We want people to have a great party but we shouldn't be left with the hangover."
Burgh Island pool house plans sunk
BBC Spotlight
Controversial plans for a pool house at the iconic Burgh Island hotel have been dropped.
Two thousand people signed a petition against the building, with some describing it as a "carbuncle".
The hotel on an island off Bigbury-on-Sea in south Devon is currently undergoing a multimillion-pound renovation after being sold last year.
It's renowned for its 1930s Art Deco features and being a favourite writing retreat of Agatha Christie.