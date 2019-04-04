BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon and Cornwall's chief constable says it's time the government recognised the impact tourists have on his resources and gave the force more money.

The force estimates that about 11 million people visit the area every year and it's expecting that number to increase after Brexit as more people opt for a staycation.

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: "It hits us across many domains, it hits our roads policing, it hits our investigators through increases in domestic violence events, sexual offences, it hits on our night-time economy.

"We want people to have a great party but we shouldn't be left with the hangover."