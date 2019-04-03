BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  Updates from Wednesday 3 April 2019

  1. Torquay schoolchildren get hands-on live-saving skills

    Ed Oldfield

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Schoolchildren are learning to save lives in the first classes in Devon as part of a national project.

    Lifesaving
    Copyright: BBC

    About 100 Year 11 pupils at The Spires College in Torquay are learning how to restart hearts on demonstration dummies.

    They are being taught CPR – cardiopulmonary resuscitation – by newly qualified doctors.

    CPR will be added to the curriculum across the country, the government said last year.

    Quote Message: The children are really taking to this project and enjoy the hands-on activity." from Sophie Steer Assistant head of physical education at The Spires College
    Sophie SteerAssistant head of physical education at The Spires College

  2. Sunrise captured across Devon and Cornwall

    BBC Weather Watchers

    Thanks to our BBC Weather Watchers for capturing and sharing these beautiful pictures of the sunrise across Devon and Cornwall.

    If you have pictures to share, please email us.

    sunrise in charlestown
    Copyright: Cornishmaid
    sunrise in topsham
    Copyright: Alan O
    sunrise in saltash
    Copyright: Chris L
    sunrise in Bigbury
    Copyright: mojo90

  3. Kingsbridge bike fire was 'deliberate'

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A fire involving a bike and rubbish that caused "significant damage" was deliberate, a fire service has said.

    Crews were called to Ebrington Street in Kingsbridge at about 21:05 on Tuesday.

    It's believed the fire was started in an outside storage area.

  4. New Exmouth care home 'will create 80 jobs'

    Daniel Clark

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    A new 75-bedroom care home in Exmouth will create about 80 new jobs say developers.

    Home
    Copyright: BBC

    Barchester Health Care’s plans on the site of the closed MHA Moreton care home in Drakes Avenue were granted unanimous approval by East Devon District Council planners.

    The applicants say jobs will be both full and part-time to cover the shifts required to provide management and care 24 hours a day.

    The 75 bedrooms will all have ensuite facilities with shared kitchens and lounges.

    There will be 30 parking spaces – split 20 for staff and 10 for visitors.

  5. Car 'totally destroyed' in 'deliberate' fire

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A car was "totally destroyed" in a fire in Barnstaple, a fire service has said.

    Crews were called to Bableigh Road in Landkey at about 05:00.

    The car was "well alight" in a ditch, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said.

    It added the cause of the blaze was deliberate.

  7. Twenty submarine hulks waiting to be scrapped

    Jonathan Morris

    BBC News Online

    Britain has twice as many submarine hulks in storage as it does in service say government auditors.

    Submarine
    Copyright: BBC

    The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has not disposed of any of the 20 boats decommissioned since 1980, the National Audit Office said.

    Nine of the vessels at Devonport still contain irradiated fuel.

    Decommissioned vessels are being stored at Devonport and Rosyth while arrangements are made to safely dispose of them and the radioactive waste they contain.

    Seven of the submarines have been in storage longer than they were in service with the Royal Navy.

    Devonport
    Copyright: BBC

    Failure to address the issue risks damaging the UK's international reputation as a "responsible nuclear power", the government warned.

    An MoD spokesman said the disposal of nuclear submarines was a "complex and challenging undertaking".

    "We remain committed to the safe, secure and cost-effective de-fuelling and dismantling of all decommissioned nuclear submarines as soon as practically possible," he said.

  8. Disruption expected to continue after ancient bridge crash

    BBC Spotlight

    Drivers are being warned to expect ongoing disruption in the Tamar Valley after an ancient bridge was closed due to a crash.

    A car collided with one of the main pillars at Newbridge in Gunnislake on Tuesday.

    Loose coping stones were taken down on Tuesday evening but engineers say the bridge will remain closed until proper safety repairs can be carried out.

    It's not yet clear how long that will take.

    The A390 at Newbridge Hill remains closed in both directions and there is a diversion in place via the Tamar Bridge.

    crash on bridge
    Copyright: BBC

  9. Weather: Sunny spells and showers

    BBC Weather

    Sunny spells and showers are expected and they will become more widespread through the morning.

    Some of the showers could be heavy with hail and thunder and perhaps a little wintry over the hills.

    Maximum temperature: 8C (46F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC
