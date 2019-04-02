BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An independent coffee chain said it has seen sales fall by £250,000 since it banned single use cups last summer.

Boston Tea Party (BTP) has called for major national and international brands to follow suit.

Owner Sam Roberts said it had factored the loss in takings into its plans and said too many operators were "putting their profits before the planet".

The based Bristol chain, which has 21 branches around England - including in Barnstaple, Exeter (pictured), Honiton and Plymouth - started the ban last June.

Customers must bring a reusable cup, drink in or pay a deposit on a cup they can return to any branch.

Mr Roberts said the firm had stopped 125,000 cups going to landfill, sold 40,000 reusable coffee cups and raised £12,000 for local charities with the money saved on buying disposable cups - roughly 10p for every cup.

Rebecca Burgess, chief executive of plastic pollution campaign group City to Sea, praised BTP's "bravery".