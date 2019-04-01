BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A building has been completely destroyed by a fire in Plymouth, the fire service has said.

Crews were called to a "commercial premises" on Embankment Road at about 20:45 on Sunday.

At the height of the "significant" blaze, eight fire engines were at the scene and police closed the road.

About 600 to 800 scaffolding boards were also destroyed in the fire, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

The cause is unknown.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Copyright: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service