BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Monday 1 April 2019

  1. Weather watchers: A sunny start across Devon and Cornwall

    Kevin Thomas

    BBC Weather Forecaster

    Monday's sunrise has been providing some beauty this morning as a few pictures from our weather watchers show.

    Weather watchers Charlestown
    Copyright: MikeN
    Weather watchers Saltash
    Copyright: Chris L
    Weather watchers Topsham
    Copyright: Alan O

    Have you any pictures you want to share with us? If so, please email them in.

  2. Building destroyed in 'significant' Plymouth fire

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A building has been completely destroyed by a fire in Plymouth, the fire service has said.

    Crews were called to a "commercial premises" on Embankment Road at about 20:45 on Sunday.

    At the height of the "significant" blaze, eight fire engines were at the scene and police closed the road.

    About 600 to 800 scaffolding boards were also destroyed in the fire, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

    The cause is unknown.

    scene of fire
    Copyright: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service
    scene of fire
    Copyright: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

  3. Homeless family stuck in 'glamping pod' for four months

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    A mum and her two children have been living in a "degrading" glamping pod for four months, as the council have struggled to find them a new home.

    Nicola Ibbotson
    Copyright: BBC

    Nicola Ibbotson, 32, said the single-room "shed" in Cornwall was "claustrophobic", and has impacted her mental health.

    The family became homeless after the breakdown of a relationship.

    Cornwall Council, which pays £500 per week for the pod, said it would find a permanent home "as soon as possible".

    "I've been living with two children in one room for four months," said Ms Ibbotson.

    "The council doesn't understand how it can feel to be in such a small space and how that can impact on your mental health.

    Blue bucket
    Copyright: Nicola Ibbotson
    Image caption: Ms Ibbotson said her two-year-old son had to take baths in this blue container

    Cornwall Council said it takes "all possible action" to help prevent homelessness.

    Quote Message: Sometimes, depending on an individual's circumstances, their preferred location and the availability of housing we might have to house tenants, for limited periods, in alternative forms of accommodation." from Cornwall Council
    Cornwall Council

  4. Weather: A dry day ahead with sunshine at times

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    A chilly start but it will be a dry and bright morning with sunny spells and areas of cloud.

    It will continue to be dry and settled later with further sunshine at times and mostly light winds.

    Maximum temperature: 15C (59F)

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC
