BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A building has been completely destroyed by a fire in Plymouth, the fire service has said.
Crews were called to a "commercial premises" on Embankment Road at about 20:45 on Sunday.
At the height of the "significant" blaze, eight fire engines were at the scene and police closed the road.
About 600 to 800 scaffolding boards were also destroyed in the fire, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The cause is unknown.
Homeless family stuck in 'glamping pod' for four months
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A mum and her two children have been living in a "degrading" glamping pod for four months, as the council have struggled to find them a new home.
Nicola Ibbotson, 32, said the single-room "shed" in Cornwall was "claustrophobic", and has impacted her mental health.
The family became homeless after the breakdown of a relationship.
Cornwall Council, which pays £500 per week for the pod, said it would find a permanent home "as soon as possible".
"I've been living with two children in one room for four months," said Ms Ibbotson.
"The council doesn't understand how it can feel to be in such a small space and how that can impact on your mental health.
Cornwall Council said it takes "all possible action" to help prevent homelessness.
Sometimes, depending on an individual's circumstances, their preferred location and the availability of housing we might have to house tenants, for limited periods, in alternative forms of accommodation."
Weather: A dry day ahead with sunshine at times
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A chilly start but it will be a dry and bright morning with sunny spells and areas of cloud.
It will continue to be dry and settled later with further sunshine at times and mostly light winds.
Weather watchers: A sunny start across Devon and Cornwall
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
Monday's sunrise has been providing some beauty this morning as a few pictures from our weather watchers show.
Have you any pictures you want to share with us? If so, please email them in.
Maximum temperature: 15C (59F)