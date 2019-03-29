BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Newquay Community Fire Station Copyright: Newquay Community Fire Station

"About a dozen" chickens have been rescued from a large shed fire in Newquay.

Firefighters from Newquay and Perranporth were called to the blaze at an allotment in the town on Thursday evening.

Crews were able to prevent the fire spreading to any other buildings.

The allotment was situated next to a plot belonging to two of the firefighters, so the chickens were able to be re-homed in a pen there .