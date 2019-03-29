BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 29 March 2019
  2. Motorcyclist sustains 'potentially life-threatening' injuries

  1. Chickens rescued from Newquay shed fire

    fire
    Copyright: Newquay Community Fire Station

    "About a dozen" chickens have been rescued from a large shed fire in Newquay.

    Firefighters from Newquay and Perranporth were called to the blaze at an allotment in the town on Thursday evening.

    Crews were able to prevent the fire spreading to any other buildings.

    The allotment was situated next to a plot belonging to two of the firefighters, so the chickens were able to be re-homed in a pen there.

  3. Motorcyclist sustains 'potentially life-threatening' injuries

    Jenna Hawkey

    BBC News Online

    A motorcyclist has sustained potentially life-threatening pelvic injuries following a crash in Truro.

    Emergency services were called to the A390 Treyew Road just after 17:00 on Thursday to reports that a motorcycle and a silver Honda had collided at the junction with Chapel Hill.

    A390
    Copyright: Google
    Image caption: The A390 junction with Chapel Hill

    The driver of the car was uninjured. The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old local man, remains in hospital.

    The road was close for more than seven hours to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

    Police are appealing for witnesses.

