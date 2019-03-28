Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 28 March 2019
- Train line blocked between Exeter and Taunton
- Police seek owners of property 'stolen' in Newquay
Devon school's staff redundancies are 'heartbreaking'
BBC Spotlight
A Devon headteacher has described the number of staff redundancies caused by funding cuts as "heartbreaking".
Jayne Keller, head at Sherwell Valley Primary School in Torquay. said 13 teaching assistants had lost their jobs due to financial pressures.
The latest figures from the government show that the number of teachers in Devon's schools has dropped by 284 from 2016/17 to 2017/18, and there are 367 fewer teaching assistants.
The government said more money than ever before is going into schools.
But Ms Keller said there was "nothing left to cut".
BreakingPerson dies after crash between car and train
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A person has died after a crash involving a car and a train on a level crossing.
All lines between Exeter St Davids and Tiverton Parkway are blocked as a result, Great Western Railway (GWR) has said.
Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed, it added.
'Lengthy disruption' on trains due to level crossing crash
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Fire next to track disrupts train services
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Train services between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple are disrupted due to a fire next to the track.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or revised.
The fire has destroyed "key lineside equipment", GWR added.
Disruption is expected until 18:00.
Cornwall College could merge with Truro and Penwith
BBC Spotlight
Cornwall College - which has eight campuses in Cornwall and Devon - may have to merge with Truro and Penwith College amid ongoing financial concerns.
The college has been successful in securing a "restructuring grant" from central government, believed to be worth more than £30m, but it could come with certain conditions attached.
A review of post-16 education in Cornwall - carried out by the government's Further Education Commissioner - recommended a possible merger of Cornwall's two main further education colleges, saying it would be "in the best interest of learners, businesses and the wider Cornwall community".
The report said "competition has in this instance led to duplication, excess space and financial failure at one major provider".
But the principal of the Cornwall College Group, Dr Elaine Mcmahon, CBE, said they're focusing on collaboration rather than becoming one entity.
Are regulations making life more dangerous for fishermen?
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Fishing remains the most dangerous peacetime occupation in the UK, with an average of 15 fishermen killed or seriously injured every year.
But is the way in which the small fishing vessel industry regulated making life even more dangerous for fishermen?
Weather: A bright, sunny day with light winds
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
This morning will see a bright but chilly start with some fog patches that may take a while to clear.
Once the fog clears, it will be a sunny day with light winds, and will feel warm in places.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F)
Travel: Train line blocked between Exeter and Taunton
BBC Radio Devon
The railway line between Exeter St Davids and Taunton is currently blocked in both directions due to an incident on the line.
Replacement road transport has been requested.
A normal service is expected to resume from 12:00.
Police seek owners of property 'stolen' in Newquay
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police are trying to trace the owners of property which is believed to have been stolen in Newquay.
The items were seized from an offender who was found interfering with vehicles in the Eliot Gardens area of the town.
Police are asking anyone who recognises the items to contact them.