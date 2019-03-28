BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Devon headteacher has described the number of staff redundancies caused by funding cuts as "heartbreaking".

Jayne Keller, head at Sherwell Valley Primary School in Torquay. said 13 teaching assistants had lost their jobs due to financial pressures.

The latest figures from the government show that the number of teachers in Devon's schools has dropped by 284 from 2016/17 to 2017/18, and there are 367 fewer teaching assistants.

The government said more money than ever before is going into schools.

But Ms Keller said there was "nothing left to cut".