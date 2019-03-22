BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Friday 22 March

  2. 'UK's largest sculpture' to be unveiled later

    A giant bronze sculpture will be unveiled in her new home later.

    Messenger, the 7m (23ft) tall and 9m (30ft) wide sculpture was cast at a foundry in Wales, assembled at Devonport Naval Base and installed outside Plymouth's Theatre Royal.

    The sculpture, which was brought to Plymouth on Monday, will be unveiled by Nicola Kavanagh, the actor who performed the pose that inspired the design of the sculpture.

    Messenger in numbers

    • The sculpture is 7m (23ft) high, 8.7m (29ft) wide and 5.5m (18ft) deep
    • More than 200 individual bronze panels were combined to make the crouching pose
    • Thirty craftspeople have worked on the construction
    • It weighs 10 tonnes
    • And cost an estimated £450,000

  3. Weather: Bright and sunny at times

    Early patches of mist or fog will lift later to leave a dry but often cloudy morning.

    Through the morning the cloud will break to allow for more bright or sunny intervals to develop, especially during the afternoon.

    There will still be some low cloud and mistiness at times, most likely around the coasts and over the moors.

    Winds will be light to moderate south-westerly.

    Maximum temperature: 9 to 15C (48 to 54F).

