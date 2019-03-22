BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A giant bronze sculpture will be unveiled in her new home later. Messenger, the 7m (23ft) tall and 9m (30ft) wide sculpture was cast at a foundry in Wales, assembled at Devonport Naval Base and installed outside Plymouth's Theatre Royal. The sculpture, which was brought to Plymouth on Monday , will be unveiled by Nicola Kavanagh, the actor who performed the pose that inspired the design of the sculpture. Messenger in numbers
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
League One's crazy relegation fight
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Thirteen teams are still in real danger of going down from League One with eight games left. But how has it got so close?Read more
'UK's largest sculpture' to be unveiled later
BBC Spotlight
A giant bronze sculpture will be unveiled in her new home later.
Messenger, the 7m (23ft) tall and 9m (30ft) wide sculpture was cast at a foundry in Wales, assembled at Devonport Naval Base and installed outside Plymouth's Theatre Royal.
The sculpture, which was brought to Plymouth on Monday, will be unveiled by Nicola Kavanagh, the actor who performed the pose that inspired the design of the sculpture.
Messenger in numbers
Weather: Bright and sunny at times
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
Early patches of mist or fog will lift later to leave a dry but often cloudy morning.
Through the morning the cloud will break to allow for more bright or sunny intervals to develop, especially during the afternoon.
There will still be some low cloud and mistiness at times, most likely around the coasts and over the moors.
Winds will be light to moderate south-westerly.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 15C (48 to 54F).