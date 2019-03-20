BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  Updates from Wednesday 20 March

  1. 'Strong levels' of interest in Appledore Shipyard site

    Andrea Ormsby

    BBC Spotlight

    Appledore Shipyard site
    Copyright: BBC

    The agent selling Appledore Shipyard in North Devon says "strong levels" of interest have already been shown in the site from across the world.

    The owners of the site said they were committed to finding a new tenant that would continue with shipbuilding or ship repairs.

    The yard dates back to 1855 and more than 350 vessels have been built there - from military craft, bulk carriers and ferries to super yachts.

    The hope is that jobs will once again be created and the long heritage of shipbuilding on the Torridge will continue.

    Tim Western is the marketing agent...

    Video content

    Video caption: The closure of Appledore Shipyard was announced in November

    Owner Babcock said it regretted it was shutting it operations there, affecting about 200 staff, but had to do so because of financial difficulties.

  3. Weather: A cloudy start but mild and dry later

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    A fairly cloudy and misty start to Wednesday, with a chance of a spot of light rain or drizzle.

    It will be mild and mostly dry later with the chance of some bright or sunny breaks.

    Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  5. 'No suspect identified' in 20% of race hate crimes

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    More than 20% of reported race and religious hate crimes in Devon and Cornwall in a year were given the outcome "investigation complete - no suspect identified".

    That's according to new figures published by the Home Office for the 12 months to September 2018.

    About 850 incidents took place in the time period across the force area and 173 resulted in not finding a suspect.

    Generic police image
    Copyright: BBC

    The figures cover five types of offences - all of which have a specific racially or religiously motivated element defined by statute.

    The five offences are:

    • Racially or religiously aggravated assault with injury
    • Racially or religiously aggravated assault without injury
    • Racially or religiously aggravated harassment
    • Racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage
    • Racially or religiously aggravated public fear, alarm or distress

    Devon and Cornwall Police said everyone had the right to "live safely and without fear" and all reported incidents were investigated.

