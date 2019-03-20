BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

The agent selling Appledore Shipyard in North Devon says "strong levels" of interest have already been shown in the site from across the world.

The owners of the site said they were committed to finding a new tenant that would continue with shipbuilding or ship repairs.

The yard dates back to 1855 and more than 350 vessels have been built there - from military craft, bulk carriers and ferries to super yachts.

The hope is that jobs will once again be created and the long heritage of shipbuilding on the Torridge will continue.

Tim Western is the marketing agent...

Video content Video caption: The closure of Appledore Shipyard was announced in November The closure of Appledore Shipyard was announced in November

Owner Babcock said it regretted it was shutting it operations there, affecting about 200 staff, but had to do so because of financial difficulties.