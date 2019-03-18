BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The "UK's largest" bronze sculpture, Messenger, has been floated - on a barge - across Plymouth Sound ahead of being installed outside the city's Theatre Royal. She is 7m (23ft) tall and was cast at a foundry in Wales. The sculpture will be put in place later on Monday but won't be unveiled to the public until Friday.
Huge sculpture floats its way across Plymouth Sound
'UK's largest' bronze sculpture arrives
The 10-tonne bronze figure of a woman in a crouching position has been paraded into Plymouth on a barge.Read more
Paignton says farewell to Big Issue seller Tony Lucas
A funeral cortege for a much-loved Devon Big Issue seller will take him for a final stop beside his old pitch on Monday.
Locals have been raising money for a floral tribute and for charity in memory of Paignton man Tony Lucas.
The 52-year-old died on 25 February after collapsing on his pitch outside Tesco in the town centre, the publisher and homeless support group said.
His cortege will stop beside the supermarket before 14:00 on its journey to Torquay Crematorium for a funeral at 14:45.
His family said that anyone was welcome to attend the service.
A post-mortem examination into the cause of his death has proved inconclusive and an investigation into Tony’s death is ongoing.
Weather: A bright start, patchy rain later
There will be some bright or sunny periods at first on Monday, along with some scattered showers.
However, cloud will quickly increase and lower as the rain becomes a little more persistent at times.
Moderate northwesterly winds will be fresher to the west.
Maximum temperature: 8 to 10C (46 to 50F).
Man, 28, due in court over Exeter 'air rifle attack'
A man is due in court on Monday after another man was shot in the face at a pub in Exeter.
One man was injured in the cheek while three others suffered minor injuries in the incident on Friday night outside the Globe Inn in Clifton Street.
Police seized a gun which they believe is an air rifle but it has not yet been fully examined.
A 28-year-old has been charged with assault and criminal damage.