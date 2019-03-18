BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A funeral cortege for a much-loved Devon Big Issue seller will take him for a final stop beside his old pitch on Monday.

Big Issue Copyright: Big Issue

Locals have been raising money for a floral tribute and for charity in memory of Paignton man Tony Lucas.

The 52-year-old died on 25 February after collapsing on his pitch outside Tesco in the town centre, the publisher and homeless support group said .

His cortege will stop beside the supermarket before 14:00 on its journey to Torquay Crematorium for a funeral at 14:45.

His family said that anyone was welcome to attend the service.

A post-mortem examination into the cause of his death has proved inconclusive and an investigation into Tony’s death is ongoing.