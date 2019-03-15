BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 15 March 2019

  1. Man injured in Lynton cliff fall

    Lynne French

    BBC News Online

    A man was airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after falling "some distance" from cliffs near Lynton on Thursday.

    Lynton rescue
    Copyright: Lynton Fire Station

    The Lynmouth Coastguard team, Lynton Fire Station and the coastguard helicopter were all involved in the rescue, along with the Devon Air Ambulance and the South Western Ambulance Service.

    The man's condition is not known.

  2. Weather for Devon and Cornwall: Very windy and wet

    BBC Weather

    Today it will be a windy and mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, which could be heavy at times.

    Weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    Further rain into the evening and staying windy, with fresh to strong westerly winds.

    Maximum temperatures: 10 to 13C

  3. Firefighters rescue two from Exeter house fire

    Lynne French

    BBC News Online

    Two people have been taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire.

    Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews were sent to the property in Springfield Road, Exeter, after the alarm was raised by a neighbour just before 05:00 GMT this morning.

    Fire engine
    Copyright: BBC

    The fire was on the ground floor of the property and crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued the two occupants of the house.

    They received medical treatment on the scene from South Western Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to hospital.

    Their condition is not known and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

  7. Kensey Foods to close in July

    BBC Spotlight

    Kensey Foods
    Copyright: Google

    It's been confirmed that Kensey Foods in Launceston will close in July.

    In January, the company that owns the factory, Samworth Brothers, announced it was starting a consultation about the future of the plant, but has now said there is no feasible alternative.

    The plant, which makes chilled desserts, employs up to 650 staff and the company is having ongoing discussions about their futures.

