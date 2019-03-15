BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man was airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after falling "some distance" from cliffs near Lynton on Thursday. The Lynmouth Coastguard team, Lynton Fire Station and the coastguard helicopter were all involved in the rescue, along with the Devon Air Ambulance and the South Western Ambulance Service. The man's condition is not known.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Man injured in Lynton cliff fall
Lynne French
BBC News Online
A man was airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after falling "some distance" from cliffs near Lynton on Thursday.
The Lynmouth Coastguard team, Lynton Fire Station and the coastguard helicopter were all involved in the rescue, along with the Devon Air Ambulance and the South Western Ambulance Service.
The man's condition is not known.
Weather for Devon and Cornwall: Very windy and wet
BBC Weather
Today it will be a windy and mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, which could be heavy at times.
Further rain into the evening and staying windy, with fresh to strong westerly winds.
Maximum temperatures: 10 to 13C
Firefighters rescue two from Exeter house fire
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Two people have been taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews were sent to the property in Springfield Road, Exeter, after the alarm was raised by a neighbour just before 05:00 GMT this morning.
The fire was on the ground floor of the property and crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued the two occupants of the house.
They received medical treatment on the scene from South Western Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to hospital.
Their condition is not known and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
Flights to Scilly on hold due to weather
All flights into St Mary's airport on the Isles of Scilly are currently on hold.
Drug death teenager's memorial attacked
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Shakira Pellow's mother says her life has been "destroyed" by the repeated attacks.Read more
Bopper the Whopper on the hunt for a home
Millicent Cooke
Broadcast Journalist
Millicent Cooke
Broadcast Journalist
The not so-colossal collie has shed 10kg since his headline-grabbing peak weight of almost 50kg.Read more
Kensey Foods to close in July
BBC Spotlight
It's been confirmed that Kensey Foods in Launceston will close in July.
In January, the company that owns the factory, Samworth Brothers, announced it was starting a consultation about the future of the plant, but has now said there is no feasible alternative.
The plant, which makes chilled desserts, employs up to 650 staff and the company is having ongoing discussions about their futures.