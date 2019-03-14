BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Scientists in Devon have blended a mobile phone to dust to conduct a chemical analysis of what it contains.

A team at the University of Plymouth carried out the research to show the quantities of rare or so-called "conflict" elements in each phone.

Every year, 1.4 billion mobile phones are produced around the world, the scientists said.

They added understanding what's in phones can help manufacturers source those elements responsibly and may encourage people to be better at recycling.

