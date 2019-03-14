BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Hospitals apologise over cancer blunder
  2. Sarah Newton resigns over Brexit
  3. Scientists blend phones to find out what's really in them
  4. Updates from Thursday 14 March 2019

  1. Accidents and fallen trees partially block Devon roads

    BBC Radio Devon

    • In Tiverton, the A396 is blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree between Station Road and Phoenix Lane.
    • In Barton, Jacks Lane is partially blocked due to accident between Barton Hill Road and Swedwell Road.
    • In Dartington, the A384 is partially blocked due to accident near Parsonage Cross.

  2. Scientists blend phones to find out what's really in them

    BBC Spotlight

    Scientists in Devon have blended a mobile phone to dust to conduct a chemical analysis of what it contains.

    A team at the University of Plymouth carried out the research to show the quantities of rare or so-called "conflict" elements in each phone.

    Every year, 1.4 billion mobile phones are produced around the world, the scientists said.

    They added understanding what's in phones can help manufacturers source those elements responsibly and may encourage people to be better at recycling.

    Phone blending
    Quote Message: We rely increasingly on our mobile phones but how many of us actually think what is behind the screen? When you look the answer is often tungsten and cobalt from conflict zones in Africa. There are also rare elements, not to mention quantities of gold, silver and other high value elements. All of these need to be mined by extracting high value ores, which is putting a significant strain on the planet. from Dr Arjan Dijkstra University of Plymouth
    Dr Arjan DijkstraUniversity of Plymouth

  5. Cornwall travel: Skybus flights cancelled due to weather

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    All Land's End and Newquay Skybus flights are currently on hold due to strong winds

  6. Sarah Newton resigns over Brexit

    Sarah N
    Work and pensions minister Sarah Newton has resigned after she voted against the orders of the whips in a Brexit vote on Wednesday night.

    MPs will vote on Thursday on delaying Brexit after they rejected the idea of leaving the EU without a deal.

    She is the Member of Parliament for Truro and Falmouth.

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A396 Devon both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A396 Devon both ways severe disruption, between Station Road and Phoenix Lane.

    A396 Devon - A396 in Tiverton blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Station Road junction and the Phoenix Lane junction, because of a fallen tree.

  8. Hospitals apologise over cancer blunder

    Johnny O'Shea

    BBC News Online

    Hospital bosses have said sorry to a woman from Cornwall who wasn't told she had cancer until the week before she died, despite being diagnosed three months earlier.

    Sixty-three-year-old Beverley Smith died in July.

    Beverley Smith
    Copyright: BEN SMITH

    The results of a biopsy taken at Derriford Hospital last March were not shared with her, or those treating her at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, until July.

    Both hospitals have issued a joint statement apologising to her family.

  9. Cloudy with spells of heavy rain

    BBC Weather

    Largely cloudy and windy with outbreaks of mostly light rain or drizzle. The rain may become heavy at times as cloud also lowers.

    Max temp: 9 to 12C.

    Weather
