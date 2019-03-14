Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Hospitals apologise over cancer blunder
- Sarah Newton resigns over Brexit
- Scientists blend phones to find out what's really in them
- Updates from Thursday 14 March 2019
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Accidents and fallen trees partially block Devon roads
BBC Radio Devon
Scientists blend phones to find out what's really in them
BBC Spotlight
Scientists in Devon have blended a mobile phone to dust to conduct a chemical analysis of what it contains.
A team at the University of Plymouth carried out the research to show the quantities of rare or so-called "conflict" elements in each phone.
Every year, 1.4 billion mobile phones are produced around the world, the scientists said.
They added understanding what's in phones can help manufacturers source those elements responsibly and may encourage people to be better at recycling.
Plymouth family 'forced to live in mouldy house'
Plymouth Live
A Plymouth mum-of-four fears her mouldy, leaky and damp-infested house will give her children long-term health problems.
'Horrendous' driving conditions in Cornwall
Cornwall travel: Skybus flights cancelled due to weather
BBC Radio Cornwall
All Land's End and Newquay Skybus flights are currently on hold due to strong winds
Sarah Newton resigns over Brexit
Work and pensions minister Sarah Newton has resigned after she voted against the orders of the whips in a Brexit vote on Wednesday night.
MPs will vote on Thursday on delaying Brexit after they rejected the idea of leaving the EU without a deal.
She is the Member of Parliament for Truro and Falmouth.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A396 Devon both ways
A396 Devon both ways severe disruption, between Station Road and Phoenix Lane.
A396 Devon - A396 in Tiverton blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Station Road junction and the Phoenix Lane junction, because of a fallen tree.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hospitals apologise over cancer blunder
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Hospital bosses have said sorry to a woman from Cornwall who wasn't told she had cancer until the week before she died, despite being diagnosed three months earlier.
Sixty-three-year-old Beverley Smith died in July.
The results of a biopsy taken at Derriford Hospital last March were not shared with her, or those treating her at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, until July.
Both hospitals have issued a joint statement apologising to her family.
Cloudy with spells of heavy rain
BBC Weather
Largely cloudy and windy with outbreaks of mostly light rain or drizzle. The rain may become heavy at times as cloud also lowers.
Max temp: 9 to 12C.