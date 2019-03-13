BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Councillors want a "dangerous" road's speed limit slashed from 60mph to 40mph.
GoogleCopyright: Google
At the end of 2017, concerns were raised about the accident hotspot Four Elms Hill on the A3052 between Sidmouth and Newton Poppleford.
The East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee threw its support behind getting the speed limit cut and for double white lines on the road to stop overtaking.
Councillor Chris Burhop, from Newton Poppleford parish council, said: “The local farmer whose farm runs down the north side of the road says it is a very dangerous road and there are so many events that go unreported to police and highways."
About 40 climate campaigners held up traffic in Exeter at the start of a day of action.
This stoppage for about five minutes in Western Way is expected to be followed by others around the city.
It follows similar events in other cities including London,
Extinction Rebellion says it engages in "non-violent civil disobedience".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'A third of children leaving primary school overweight'
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Almost a third of all children in Cornwall leave primary school overweight, according to a new survey.
As part of the National Child Measurement Programme, a total of 10,513 children aged four, five, 10 and 11 were measured and weighed in 2017 and 2018 – more than 90% of the children in those year groups.
In the Year 6 group 1,495 were overweight or very overweight – that was 29.9% of those measured.
Of those, 665 were found to be overweight (13.3%) and 830 were obese (16.6%).
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A total of 3,462 children in Year 6 – 69.3% – were found to be healthy weight, higher than the national average of 64.3%.
There were 42 children (0.84%) who were underweight.
The figures are included in a report which is due to go before Cornwall Council’s health and adult social care overview and scrutiny committee later.
When letters are sent to parents giving them details of their children’s measurements a leaflet is included to encourage them to contact specialist staff with any questions or concerns.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Call to slash speed limit on 'dangerous' road
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Councillors want a "dangerous" road's speed limit slashed from 60mph to 40mph.
At the end of 2017, concerns were raised about the accident hotspot Four Elms Hill on the A3052 between Sidmouth and Newton Poppleford.
The East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee threw its support behind getting the speed limit cut and for double white lines on the road to stop overtaking.
Councillor Chris Burhop, from Newton Poppleford parish council, said: “The local farmer whose farm runs down the north side of the road says it is a very dangerous road and there are so many events that go unreported to police and highways."
Travel disruption warning over Storm Gareth
National Rail warns of disruptions to trains in Scotland, Wales and northern and eastern England.Read more
Windy with a few showers, though calmer and drier later
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Very windy at first, but the winds will gradually ease.
Conditions will stay mostly dry with some sunny spells, but the odd shower is also possible, particularly during the morning.
Maximum temperature: 8 to 11°C (46 to 52°F). There's a yellow wind warning until 15:00.
Clothes for homeless offered to boss's ex
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Ellie Waugh of Humanity Torbay texted: "Do u want any of these clothes really good stuff expensive."Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A3015 Devon both ways
A3015 Devon both ways severe disruption, near West Street.
A3015 Devon - Stationary traffic on A3015 Frog Street in Exeter near the West Street junction, because of climate change a demonstration and road blocked.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Fishermen saved from Storm Gareth 6m waves
A helicopter was sent after the boat's engine failed in atrocious weather and 6m (20ft) high waves.Read more
Climate protesters hold up traffic in Exeter
About 40 climate campaigners held up traffic in Exeter at the start of a day of action.
This stoppage for about five minutes in Western Way is expected to be followed by others around the city.
It follows similar events in other cities including London,
Extinction Rebellion says it engages in "non-violent civil disobedience".
'A third of children leaving primary school overweight'
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Almost a third of all children in Cornwall leave primary school overweight, according to a new survey.
As part of the National Child Measurement Programme, a total of 10,513 children aged four, five, 10 and 11 were measured and weighed in 2017 and 2018 – more than 90% of the children in those year groups.
In the Year 6 group 1,495 were overweight or very overweight – that was 29.9% of those measured.
Of those, 665 were found to be overweight (13.3%) and 830 were obese (16.6%).
A total of 3,462 children in Year 6 – 69.3% – were found to be healthy weight, higher than the national average of 64.3%.
There were 42 children (0.84%) who were underweight.
The figures are included in a report which is due to go before Cornwall Council’s health and adult social care overview and scrutiny committee later.
When letters are sent to parents giving them details of their children’s measurements a leaflet is included to encourage them to contact specialist staff with any questions or concerns.