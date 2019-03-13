BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Councillors want a "dangerous" road's speed limit slashed from 60mph to 40mph.

At the end of 2017, concerns were raised about the accident hotspot Four Elms Hill on the A3052 between Sidmouth and Newton Poppleford.

The East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee threw its support behind getting the speed limit cut and for double white lines on the road to stop overtaking.

Councillor Chris Burhop, from Newton Poppleford parish council, said: “The local farmer whose farm runs down the north side of the road says it is a very dangerous road and there are so many events that go unreported to police and highways."