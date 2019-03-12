BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The family of a US Airforce navigator has thanked the people of Cornwall who saved his life during World War Two.

Floyd Keller was a navigator on a B-24 Liberator, which crashed soon after take off from RAF St Mawgan in 1943.

Local people rushed to the scene and helped care for the survivors.

Floyd's grand-daughter Kami Beaty said: "It could have turned out very differently. Four of the eight people on that plane passed away and that could have very easily been my grandfather.

"If that had been the case we wouldn't be here so just finding out the history and what he went through is just fascinating."

Ten members of Mr Keller's family from Texas visited the site in a field in Colan, about two miles (3.2km) from the runway.