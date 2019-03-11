BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Ethiopian Airlines said 157 passengers and crew members were killed when one ofits jets crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

Seven Britons and one Irish citizen were among the dead, as were scientists, doctors, aid workers and three members of a Slovakian MP's family.

Joanna Toole, a 36-year-old from Exmouth, Devon, was heading to Nairobi to attend the UN Environment Assembly when she was killed. Her father, Adrian, described her as a "very soft and loving" woman whose "work was not a job - it was her vocation".

"It's just tragic that she couldn't carry on to further her career and achieve more.

"She was very well known in her own line of business and we've had many tributes already paid to her."

Video content Video caption: Ethiopia Airlines crash: Dad speaks of 'pride' for daughter Ethiopia Airlines crash: Dad speaks of 'pride' for daughter

Polar tourism expert Sarah Auffret was making her way to Nairobi to discuss tackling plastic pollution in the seas at the UN assembly, according to her Norway-based employers Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO).

The University of Plymouth graduate held dual French-British citizenship, Norwegian media reported.

Raised in Brittany, the environmental agent was leading AECO's efforts to cut back single-use plastics on Arctic expeditions and co-ordinating beach clean-ups.