BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary
- Dozens of firefighters tackle landfill blaze
- Two people in 'very lucky' escape after tree lands on car
- Amputee Marine breaks Atlantic row record
- Devon trainer hopes to win at Cheltenham after tough year
- Updates from Monday 11 March 2019
Devon woman and uni graduate among crash victims
Ethiopian Airlines said 157 passengers and crew members were killed when one ofits jets crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.
Seven Britons and one Irish citizen were among the dead, as were scientists, doctors, aid workers and three members of a Slovakian MP's family.
Joanna Toole, a 36-year-old from Exmouth, Devon, was heading to Nairobi to attend the UN Environment Assembly when she was killed. Her father, Adrian, described her as a "very soft and loving" woman whose "work was not a job - it was her vocation".
"It's just tragic that she couldn't carry on to further her career and achieve more.
"She was very well known in her own line of business and we've had many tributes already paid to her."
Polar tourism expert Sarah Auffret was making her way to Nairobi to discuss tackling plastic pollution in the seas at the UN assembly, according to her Norway-based employers Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO).
The University of Plymouth graduate held dual French-British citizenship, Norwegian media reported.
Raised in Brittany, the environmental agent was leading AECO's efforts to cut back single-use plastics on Arctic expeditions and co-ordinating beach clean-ups.
Sunny spells with the odd shower
After a chilly start, there will be some sunny periods today with one or two morning showers possible. The sunshine will turn hazy later. Not as windy as yesterday. Maximum temperature: 8 to 11°C (46 to 52°F).
Turning wet and windy overnight with outbreaks of rain, some heavy over the moors. Gales in exposed areas. A milder night than last night. Minimum temperature: 6 to 9°C (43 to 48°F).
Devon trainer hopes to win at Cheltenham after tough year
BBC Spotlight
The Cheltenham Festival gets under way on Tuesday and for one Devon trainer it could signal the biggest day of her career.
Kayley Woollacott took over the family's training yard near South Molton after her husband Richard died last year.
After an "incredibly tough" 12 months, she is one of the favourites for the The Arkle Challenge Trophy...
Dozens of firefighters tackle landfill blaze
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a landfill fire in Devon.
The fire service said it involved a "large area of rubbish" and crews were attempting to extinguish the blaze.
SW dairy farmers pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050
BBC Radio Devon
South West members of Europe's largest dairy co-operative Arla, are making a pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050.
They're responding to concerns from animal welfare and climate change activists, who claim the dairy industry - and livestock farming in general - is unsustainable.
Darren Furse is a dairy farmer near Holsworthy who has a number of tools up his sleeve to improve his carbon footprint including solar panels, a wind turbine, and even fitness trackers for his cows.
Two people in 'very lucky' escape after tree lands on car
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A driver and passenger had a "very lucky escape" on Sunday after a tree fell on their car.
It happened on the A35 between Taunton Cross and Kilmington, police said.
The road was shut for several hours.
Across the weekend, Devon and Cornwall Police said they received an "exceptional" number of calls about fallen trees due to the high winds.