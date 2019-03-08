BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- Teachers to send letter to parents on 'funding crisis'
- Torbay's alcohol problem 'extremely worrying'
- Climate change strike by school children criticised
- Seal pup 'attacked by dog' on beach
- 'UK's largest' sculpture being assembled at dockyard
- Updates from Friday 8 March 2019
Devon travel: Accident partially blocks road in Forda
BBC Radio Devon
Mini crossbow found in Cornwall crash car
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A mini crossbow was found in a car that was involved in a crash in Cornwall, police have said.
The car left the A30 in Bodmin at about 17:30 on 4 March and had to be recovered.
Along with three bolts, the crossbow was found under the driver's seat.
Devon and Cornwall Police said "this sort of thing is why officers tell you to keep your hands where we can see them when you get stopped.
"We never know what’s within easy reach of the occupants."
Officers added the crossbow is likely to be destroyed.
'UK's largest' sculpture being assembled at dockyard
David Fitzgerald
BBC Radio Devon
The 23ft (7m) sculpture, called Messenger, which will be installed outside the Theatre Royal in Plymouth is being assembled at the city's Devonport Dockyard.
The piece is made from 200 individual panels and is the largest bronze sculpture by volume in the UK.
The sculpture is based upon a single brief pose by a female cast member during rehearsals for Othello at the theatre in 2014.
It is set to be unveiled outside the theatre on Monday 18 March.
Fancy a sneak peak of how Messenger is shaping up? Here she is alongside her artist, Joseph Hillier...
Seal pup 'attacked by dog' on beach
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A seal pup has reportedly been attacked by a dog at Portheras Cove in West Cornwall.
The seal, which has been named Guinness, was found 24 hours after the alleged attack with bite wounds and an infection.
He is receiving veterinary treatment and is recovering well.
New signs giving advice about local wildlife - funded and installed by the Cornish Seal Sanctuary - have now been installed around the area by the Friends of Portheras Cove community group.
Education in schools in bid to tackle alcohol problems
BBC Radio Devon
The number of people being admitted to hospital for alcohol problems in Torbay is higher than the average across England, figures have revealed.
Public Health England says the figures for Plymouth and the rest of Devon are the same or better than the England average.
But figures for Torbay show there's a high rate of alcohol-related hospital admissions in girls under 18.
Torbay Council says the causes of harmful drinking are varied and complex but it is working in new ways to reduce the problem, including education in schools.
Climate change strike by school children criticised
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A councillor has criticised a climate change protest held by children and hit out at parents for allowing them to take part.
Thousands of children all over the country took part in the protests last month calling on those in power to do more to tackle climate change.
Among them were children across Cornwall who walked out of lessons to take part. Some of them went to Cornwall Council’s main offices in Truro, carrying placards and banners and chanting slogans.
But one Cornwall councillor has hit out at the events and also criticised Cornwall Council for “welcoming” the youngsters to County Hall.
Councillor John Fitter said at a council meeting: “I don’t believe that children should be protesting during a school day. The fact that some parents think it is fine, I think it is totally inappropriate.
“If they had protested on a Saturday then I would respect it more.”
A spokeswoman for the council said it had been in contact with schools about the protest and schools had ensured parents had given permission for their children to take part and to ensure that all children were safe.
Torbay's alcohol problem 'extremely worrying'
Torbay's level of alcohol-related hospital admissions has been described as "extremely worrying" by Public Health England.
According to new figures, young women are particularly at risk, with admissions more than double the average for England in Torbay.
In 2017/2018, the Bay recorded 86 admissions for females under the age of 18 for every 100,000 of the population, where their condition was "wholly due to alcohol use" - compared to an England average of 40 per 100,000.
More than 1% of 40-64 year olds in the Torbay area were admitted to hospital with alcohol-related conditions during that period (1,214 per 100,000), compared to less than 0.9% nationally.
Figures for Devon are lower than average.
Alcohol-related admissions in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly were also higher than than the England average.
Figures show that 975 40-64 year-olds were admitted for every 100,000 of the population, compared to an England average of 877.
For the under 40s, there were 375 admissions per 100,000, compared to 298 nationally.
Teachers to send letter to parents on 'funding crisis'
BBC Radio Cornwall
A letter is to go out to parents and carers of school children in Cornwall from a group of headteachers saying they are still facing a funding crisis.
Despite intense lobbying they claim the government has failed to react to their campaign to secure more money for schools. It's part of a national campaign backed by thousands of head teachers.
The headteachers from Cornish primary and secondary schools took their complaints to Downing Street in September as part of a campaign by 7,000 school heads across England.
They accuse Education Secretary Damian Hinds of not getting to grips with the problem and snubbing a request for a meeting.
His department says he has secured an extra £750m for schools, but the group says budgets have been reduced by up to 20% in real terms over the last 10 years.
The group says often, the most vulnerable students in schools - those from disadvantaged backgrounds or those with special educational needs - are bearing the brunt of cuts.