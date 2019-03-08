BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A mini crossbow was found in a car that was involved in a crash in Cornwall, police have said.

The car left the A30 in Bodmin at about 17:30 on 4 March and had to be recovered.

Along with three bolts, the crossbow was found under the driver's seat.

Devon and Cornwall Police said "this sort of thing is why officers tell you to keep your hands where we can see them when you get stopped.

"We never know what’s within easy reach of the occupants."

Officers added the crossbow is likely to be destroyed.