BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Scientists are looking for cat owners to take part in a major study into their hunting behaviour. The University of Exeter wants to find out how it can cut the amount of wildlife killed by domestic cats. Contributors will be asked to keep a basic log of what prey their pets bring home, while others will track their cat's movements through GPS collars.
Cat owners sought for scientific study
South West weather: Brisk winds and showers
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Bright periods at times this morning but there will be the chance of a few showers as well, driven in on brisk winds. A few further showers this afternoon with bright spells and areas of cloud.
Maximum temperature: 7 to 10C (45-50F).