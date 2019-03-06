BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

People in Looe in Cornwall had some of the longest average waits in Britain for ambulances dealing with life-threatening conditions, a BBC investigation has found.

Patients in the area waited almost 17 minutes, while the target is seven minutes.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Patients in Kingsbridge in Devon, Penzance and Bude in Cornwall waited on average over 15 minutes for emergency calls.

South Western Ambulance Service said reaching rural communities in the required response times with limited resources is a significant challenge.