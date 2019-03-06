Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 6 March 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. South West weather: Breezy and showers

    BBC Weather

    It will be breezy with a good deal of cloud around as well as showers or longer spells of rain, which could be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder.

    The showers will become scattered later.

    Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).

    Devon and Cornwall weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Looe has some of the 'longest' ambulance waits in Britain

    BBC Spotlight

    People in Looe in Cornwall had some of the longest average waits in Britain for ambulances dealing with life-threatening conditions, a BBC investigation has found.

    Patients in the area waited almost 17 minutes, while the target is seven minutes.

    Stock image of an ambulance
    Copyright: BBC

    Patients in Kingsbridge in Devon, Penzance and Bude in Cornwall waited on average over 15 minutes for emergency calls.

    South Western Ambulance Service said reaching rural communities in the required response times with limited resources is a significant challenge.

Back to top