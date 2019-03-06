BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be breezy with a good deal of cloud around as well as showers or longer spells of rain, which could be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder. The showers will become scattered later. Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
South West weather: Breezy and showers
BBC Weather
It will be breezy with a good deal of cloud around as well as showers or longer spells of rain, which could be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder.
The showers will become scattered later.
Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).
Harry Potter star helps pollution study
Actress Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, looks for micro plastics in the River Wye.Read more
Looe has some of the 'longest' ambulance waits in Britain
BBC Spotlight
People in Looe in Cornwall had some of the longest average waits in Britain for ambulances dealing with life-threatening conditions, a BBC investigation has found.
Patients in the area waited almost 17 minutes, while the target is seven minutes.
Patients in Kingsbridge in Devon, Penzance and Bude in Cornwall waited on average over 15 minutes for emergency calls.
South Western Ambulance Service said reaching rural communities in the required response times with limited resources is a significant challenge.
Autistic boy denied school place for a year
A report found poor communication within Cornwall Council meant the boy's care assessment was delayed.Read more