BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plans to build 45 new homes on land on the outskirts of Bodmin have been given outline approval. Residents from Westheath Road told Cornwall Council's planning committee they were concerned about traffic in the area, describing the area as an "accident blackspot". Highways officers also supported concerns raised by Bodmin Town Council about the speed and safety of traffic. But after applicant Bodmin LVA LLP made amendments to access plans, highways staff withdrew their objection. Under the proposals, 30% of the homes would be affordable.
Plans for 45 new homes on the outskirts of Bodmin approved
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cornwall travel: One lane closed on A30 Launceston
BBC Radio Cornwall
On the A30 in Launceston, one lane is closed due to an accident near the Pennygillam turn-off.
Devon travel: Problems on A39 north Devon and A361
BBC Radio Devon
Newquay becomes 'UK's first Makaton-friendly airport'
BBC Spotlight
Cornwall Airport Newquay staff are being taught to communicate using Makaton.
It's thought Newquay is the first Makaton-friendly airport in the UK.
The charity behind the language, which uses signs and symbols to support speech, said it hoped other airports would follow Newquay's lead.
Makaton teacher Amanda Glenham said it was "lovely" to see Cornwall embrace Makaton...
Carrying car seats could injure new mums
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Physiotherapists warn lifting heavy seats can cause a pelvic organ prolapse in women.Read more
Cornish mark St Piran's Day
BBC Radio Cornwall
The patron saint of tinners, St Piran, is being celebrated by people with Cornish heritage across the world.
According to legend, St Piran was born in Ireland and exiled from there in the 6th Century. He was tied to a millstone and thrown into the sea, eventually landing in Perranporth.
In Cornwall itself, hundreds of people will march across Perranporth's dunes to the holy site there, St Piran's Day.
Other celebrations will also be held across the county.
The Cornish Flag, or Flag Of St Piran (white cross on a black background), represents white tin flowing from the black rock, or good overcoming evil.
Cervical cancer campaign urges women to book a smear test
BBC Spotlight
A new campaign has been launched to encourage women to book a cervical screening.
The number of women getting a smear test in England has fallen to a 20-year low.
Rhea Crighton, a clinical nurse specialist in North Devon, was diagnosed with cervical cancer two years ago.
While she had attended regular smears, she developed symptoms while pregnant, which led to her diagnosis.
She is urging women to book a smear test...
Tamar Ferry down to two craft
Weather: Spells of sunshine but cloudier later
BBC Weather
Spells of sunshine, but also the risk of a few showers on Tuesday morning.
However, it will cloud over towards midday with some rain moving in.
Cloudy in the afternoon with spells of rain. Rather windy.
Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).