Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 5 March 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Plans for 45 new homes on the outskirts of Bodmin approved

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Plans to build 45 new homes on land on the outskirts of Bodmin have been given outline approval.

    Residents from Westheath Road told Cornwall Council's planning committee they were concerned about traffic in the area, describing the area as an "accident blackspot".

    Highways officers also supported concerns raised by Bodmin Town Council about the speed and safety of traffic.

    But after applicant Bodmin LVA LLP made amendments to access plans, highways staff withdrew their objection.

    Under the proposals, 30% of the homes would be affordable.

    Site of Bodmin houses plans
    Copyright: Google

  2. Cornwall travel: One lane closed on A30 Launceston

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    On the A30 in Launceston, one lane is closed due to an accident near the Pennygillam turn-off.

  3. Devon travel: Problems on A39 north Devon and A361

    BBC Radio Devon

    • On the A39 in Barnstaple, there is queueing traffic and traffic is heavier than normal eastbound due to a crash between the Instow turn-off and Roundswell
    • At Blackmoor Gate, the A39 is partially blocked due to an accident at the A399. Traffic is coping well
    • In South Molton, the A361 is partially blocked due to broken down vehicle at Borner's Bridge. Traffic is coping well
    • In Plympton, Clifton Avenue is blocked due to a crash. Two vehicles involved between Boringdon Hill and Newnham Road. Traffic is coping well

  4. Newquay becomes 'UK's first Makaton-friendly airport'

    BBC Spotlight

    Cornwall Airport Newquay staff are being taught to communicate using Makaton.

    It's thought Newquay is the first Makaton-friendly airport in the UK.

    The charity behind the language, which uses signs and symbols to support speech, said it hoped other airports would follow Newquay's lead.

    Makaton teacher Amanda Glenham said it was "lovely" to see Cornwall embrace Makaton...

    Video content

    Video caption: Makaton teacher Amanda Glenham

  6. Cornish mark St Piran's Day

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    St Piran flags
    Copyright: BBC

    The patron saint of tinners, St Piran, is being celebrated by people with Cornish heritage across the world.

    According to legend, St Piran was born in Ireland and exiled from there in the 6th Century. He was tied to a millstone and thrown into the sea, eventually landing in Perranporth.

    In Cornwall itself, hundreds of people will march across Perranporth's dunes to the holy site there, St Piran's Day.

    Other celebrations will also be held across the county.

    The Cornish Flag, or Flag Of St Piran (white cross on a black background), represents white tin flowing from the black rock, or good overcoming evil.

    St Piran flags
    Copyright: BBC

  7. Cervical cancer campaign urges women to book a smear test

    BBC Spotlight

    Rhea Crighton
    Copyright: BBC

    A new campaign has been launched to encourage women to book a cervical screening.

    The number of women getting a smear test in England has fallen to a 20-year low.

    Rhea Crighton, a clinical nurse specialist in North Devon, was diagnosed with cervical cancer two years ago.

    While she had attended regular smears, she developed symptoms while pregnant, which led to her diagnosis.

    She is urging women to book a smear test...

    Video content

    Video caption: Rhea Crighton was diagnosed with cervical cancer two years ago

  9. Weather: Spells of sunshine but cloudier later

    BBC Weather

    Spells of sunshine, but also the risk of a few showers on Tuesday morning.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    However, it will cloud over towards midday with some rain moving in.

    Cloudy in the afternoon with spells of rain. Rather windy.

    Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).

