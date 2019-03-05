BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plans to build 45 new homes on land on the outskirts of Bodmin have been given outline approval.

Residents from Westheath Road told Cornwall Council's planning committee they were concerned about traffic in the area, describing the area as an "accident blackspot".

Highways officers also supported concerns raised by Bodmin Town Council about the speed and safety of traffic.

But after applicant Bodmin LVA LLP made amendments to access plans, highways staff withdrew their objection.

Under the proposals, 30% of the homes would be affordable.