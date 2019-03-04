BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 4 March 2019

  2. 'UK's largest bronze sculpture' set to arrive in Plymouth

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Messenger
    Messenger
    Image caption: This is what Messenger will look like when the 7m (23ft) high sculpture is installed

    The "UK's largest" bronze statue is due to arrive in Plymouth on Monday.

    The 7m (23ft) sculpture, called Messenger, is set to be installed outside the city's Theatre Royal.

    It will arrive in four sections and be taken to Devonport Naval Base, where it will be put together over the next two weeks before its big unveiling on 18 March.

    More than 200 bronze panels were welded together at the Castle Fine Art Foundry in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, Powys, to make it.

    More than 200 panels were welded together by "master craftsmen and women" in Wales
    Copyright: Theatre Royal

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A30 Cornwall westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A30 Cornwall westbound severe accident, between B3284 and A390.

    A30 Cornwall - A30 in Allet blocked and stationary traffic westbound between Allet Turn Off and the A390 junction, because of an accident.

  5. Incinerator repairs send Cornwall's rubbish to Devon

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Planned maintenance at Cornwall's waste-to-energy incinerator means rubbish has to be sent to landfill in Devon.

    The plant in St Dennis could be closed for more than eight weeks.

    Operator Suez said during this time engineers would fix a long-term rotor problem which had led to no electricity being produced for eight months.

    It added that the plant did not have enough space to store waste over this time and some would have to go to landfill.

    Cornwall incinerator
    Copyright: BBC

  6. Storm Freya hits Cornwall and Devon on Sunday

    BBC Spotlight

    Storm Freya battered Cornwall and Devon with gales for much of Sunday.

    A yellow warning for wind lifted at 06:00 on Monday morning after gusts of up to 80mph whipped a large swathe of the UK on Sunday, with downed trees and debris causing power cuts and affecting travel in some parts.

    The strongest gust in the region was recorded at the National Coastwatch Institution at Gwennap Head near Land's End, where 80mph was recorded.

    Porthleven
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: Porthleven was hit by winds and high waves
    Penzance
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: Penzance's prom took a battering during the storm

  7. Crews tackle Four Lanes bungalow blaze in early hours

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Seventeen firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Redruth, firefighters say.

    Crews were called to Snakey Lane, Four Lanes, at about 05:30.

    Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was fought "defensively" and a request was made to close the road.

    There were no reports of any injuries.

  8. Weather: Showery but becoming sunny

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    It will become cloudier for a time as showery rain moves in on Monday morning.

    Some showers will be heavy and blustery with a risk of hail, but sunny spells will develop later.

    Maximum temperature: 9C (48F)

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC
