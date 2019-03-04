BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Theatre Royal Copyright: Theatre Royal This is what Messenger will look like when the 7m (23ft) high sculpture is installed Image caption: This is what Messenger will look like when the 7m (23ft) high sculpture is installed

The "UK's largest" bronze statue is due to arrive in Plymouth on Monday.

The 7m (23ft) sculpture, called Messenger, is set to be installed outside the city's Theatre Royal.

It will arrive in four sections and be taken to Devonport Naval Base, where it will be put together over the next two weeks before its big unveiling on 18 March.

More than 200 bronze panels were welded together at the Castle Fine Art Foundry in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, Powys, to make it.