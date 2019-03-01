BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Wollaston faces by-election calls after quitting Tories
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The MP for Totnes is facing calls for a by-election after she left the Conservatives to become an independent.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sarah Wollaston, now a member of the recently-formed Independent Group of MPs, quit her party over Brexit, but the Labour Party in the constituency said that, in 2011, she supported a bill which said if an MP defected there should automatically be a by-election.
Lynn Alderson - the chair of the Labour Party in Totnes and South Devon - said Ms Wollaston "made her views clear".
Quote Message: In 2011 she co-sponsored a bill that would have made it mandatory for anyone who changed party to face a by-election. We think that we should have a by-election. We think there's a whole range of other policies here - it's not just about Brexit. from Lynn Alderson Chair of the Labour Party in Totnes and South Devon
In 2011 she co-sponsored a bill that would have made it mandatory for anyone who changed party to face a by-election. We think that we should have a by-election. We think there's a whole range of other policies here - it's not just about Brexit.
Nine people have been arrested in a joint drugs operation in Cornwall and London.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police and the Metropolitan Police simultaneously raided properties at 06:00 on Thursday.
The investigation is part of the ongoing problem with so-called "county lines" gangs - the name used to describe urban gangs supplying drugs to other parts of the UK using dedicated mobile phone lines.
The gangs also often are likely to exploit children and vulnerable adults in order to move and store drugs and money.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Det Insp Peter Found, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said that, while the South West doesn't have a "major problem" with county lines, the force was determined to tackle it through "early disruption".
The Cornwall arrests included a 55-year-old man from Bodmin, another man, 31, from Newquay, and a 64-year-old woman from St Austell. All were subsequently released under investigation.
Other arrests saw three men in London charged with drug offences, as well as modern slavery charges; while two others were released under investigation.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Wollaston faces by-election calls after quitting Tories
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The MP for Totnes is facing calls for a by-election after she left the Conservatives to become an independent.
Sarah Wollaston, now a member of the recently-formed Independent Group of MPs, quit her party over Brexit, but the Labour Party in the constituency said that, in 2011, she supported a bill which said if an MP defected there should automatically be a by-election.
Lynn Alderson - the chair of the Labour Party in Totnes and South Devon - said Ms Wollaston "made her views clear".
Dr Wollaston has been approached for a comment.
Dog bite football escape in Netflix series
Torquay United avoided relegation in 1987 in time added on after a player was bitten by a police dog.Read more
Minister quits over Brexit delay vote
George Eustice warns Theresa May's promise of an MPs' vote on delaying Brexit could lead to UK's "humiliation".Read more
Murder arrest after pensioner found dead
The body of a man in his 70s was found at a house in Paignton on Wednesday.Read more
Woman charged over man's murder
A 40-year-old woman is charged with murder after a 74-year-old man was found dead.Read more
BreakingWoman charged with murder after Paignton death
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A woman has been charged with murder after a pensioner was found dead at a property in Paignton, Devon, police say.
The body of Peter Flux, 74, was found at a house in Midvale Road on Wednesday.
The Kaye Burford, 40, is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court later.
Exeter to bid for Premier 15s franchise
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
2017 Premiership champions Exeter are to bid for a women's Premier 15s rugby union franchise.Read more
Nine arrested in joint county lines drugs raids
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Nine people have been arrested in a joint drugs operation in Cornwall and London.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police and the Metropolitan Police simultaneously raided properties at 06:00 on Thursday.
The investigation is part of the ongoing problem with so-called "county lines" gangs - the name used to describe urban gangs supplying drugs to other parts of the UK using dedicated mobile phone lines.
The gangs also often are likely to exploit children and vulnerable adults in order to move and store drugs and money.
Det Insp Peter Found, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said that, while the South West doesn't have a "major problem" with county lines, the force was determined to tackle it through "early disruption".
The Cornwall arrests included a 55-year-old man from Bodmin, another man, 31, from Newquay, and a 64-year-old woman from St Austell. All were subsequently released under investigation.
Other arrests saw three men in London charged with drug offences, as well as modern slavery charges; while two others were released under investigation.
South West weather: Sunny spells developing
BBC Weather
Quite a lot of low cloud, mist and fog at first on Friday, but this will lift to give a dry day with broken cloud and sunny spells developing in the morning.
In the afternoon, cloud will spread in from the west, with winds light and south westerly at first but fresh and southerly.
Rain and low cloud will spread from the west to all areas during the evening, but clear away east in the early hours, giving a dry end to the night.