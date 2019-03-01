BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The MP for Totnes is facing calls for a by-election after she left the Conservatives to become an independent.

Sarah Wollaston, now a member of the recently-formed Independent Group of MPs, quit her party over Brexit, but the Labour Party in the constituency said that, in 2011, she supported a bill which said if an MP defected there should automatically be a by-election.

Lynn Alderson - the chair of the Labour Party in Totnes and South Devon - said Ms Wollaston "made her views clear".

In 2011 she co-sponsored a bill that would have made it mandatory for anyone who changed party to face a by-election. We think that we should have a by-election. We think there's a whole range of other policies here - it's not just about Brexit." - Lynn Alderson, Chair of the Labour Party in Totnes and South Devon

Dr Wollaston has been approached for a comment.