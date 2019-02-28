Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 28 February 2019
  2. Westcountry Royal Marine bases saved
  3. More than 500 homes lose power overnight

  1. Alpaca owner makes desperate plea to dog walkers

    BBC Spotlight

    Alpaca
    Copyright: BBC

    An alpaca farmer is pleading with dog owners to keep their animals on leads after two of her alpacas were killed by a dog.

    Emma Collison says it's the sixth time dogs have attacked her alpacas in Bodmin, Cornwall, in the last two years.

    She says because the animals are not classed as livestock there's little chance someone can be prosecuted for it.

    Alpacas
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Two Royal Marine bases saved

    BBC Spotlight

    Aerial picture
    Copyright: BBC

    Two threatened Royal Marine bases in the South West have been saved.

    RMB Chivenor in North Devon and RM Norton Manor in Somerset were previously both earmarked for closure.

    Army base
    Copyright: BBC

    But the MOD has reversed that decision, after a big campaign to keep both sites open.

  4. More than 500 homes lose power overnight

    BBC Spotlight

    TR13 postcode
    Copyright: Google

    More than 500 homes and businesses in the Helston area have been without power overnight.

    Western Power Distribution said a high voltage incident caused a power cut in the TR13 postcode areas.

    They have engineers working on the problem and supplies should be restored early on Thursday morning.

