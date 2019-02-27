BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Updates from Wednesday 27 February 2019
- Half of south west schools stop teaching a modern language
'Life-threatening' injuries for A39 casualty
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A person has "life-threatening" injuries after a crash on the A39, police have said.
The road remains closed between Winnards Perch and the Trekenning roundabout in Cornwall.
Surrounding roads including Fore Street through St Columb Major are now gridlocked as drivers use other routes.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Weather: Becoming sunny after fog
BBC Weather
It will be a misty or foggy start for some this morning, with some of the fog being quite dense in places. It will become a mainly sunny day again, once the fog lifts, although low cloud and sea fog will always be a risk along southern coasts and towards the Isles of Scilly.
Winds will be south or south-easterly light.
Maximum temperature: 16 C
'UK's largest' sculpture to arrive in Plymouth next week
BBC Spotlight
Plymouth's massive new public artwork called Messenger is set to arrive in the city next week.
The 7m (23ft) sculpture of a crouching female performer will be installed outside the city's Theatre Royal.
It has been built in Powys, Wales and will arrive in four sections, ready to be assembled at Devonport Naval base.
It will then be unveiled outside the theatre on 22 March.
Devon travel: Broken-down vehicle on A38 at Marsh Mills
Cornwall travel: A39 closed due to crash
The road is closed on the A39 between Winnards Perch and the Trekenning roundabout due to a crash.
One person is trapped in their vehicle, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
All emergency services are on the scene and motorists are being warned to avoid the area.
More gorse fires on the Lizard
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Firefighters have been tackling gorse fires on the Lizard for the second successive day.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue said crews from Mullion , Falmouth , Tolvaddon, St Keverne, Helston St Dennis helped to extinguish several fires on Tuesday evening.
They were extinguished by 21:15.
Six crews were also involved in tackling gorse fires on Goonhilly Downs on Monday evening.
The fire service said arson is suspected and police have been informed.
Half of south west schools stop teaching a modern language
BBC Spotlight
More than half the schools in the South West have stopped teaching either French, German or Spanish at GCSE in the last 5 years, according to a BBC survey, with a similar number no longer teaching those subjects at A level.
The main reasons include student perception that the exams are hard, a lack of funding, and less pupil interest.
Some schools, however, are bucking the trend, like Chulmleigh Community College in Devon where about 80% of students take French GCSE.