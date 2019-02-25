BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 25 February 2019

  3. Weather: Dry with sunshine

    BBC Weather

    After a chilly start in places, Monday will be dry with plenty of sunshine for most.

    Just a few patches of misty low cloud around, mainly during the morning. Very mild.

    Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Four in hospital after Newlyn pub blaze

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    Newlyn pub fire scene
    Copyright: BBC

    Four people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a west Cornwall pub.

    The blaze, at the Fisherman's Arms, in Fore Street, Newyln, started between midnight and 01:00 GMT and has reportedly gutted the building.

    Seven fire appliances engines were called to the scene and there are road closures in the area.

    Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire spread from a room upstairs to the ground floor, and then to a property next door.

    The pub's landlord, landlady and members of their family were taken to hospital to be treated for the effects of smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

    Police tweeted that drivers should seek alternative routes to avoid the area.

