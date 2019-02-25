BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

After a chilly start in places, Monday will be dry with plenty of sunshine for most. Just a few patches of misty low cloud around, mainly during the morning. Very mild. Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).
Extreme allergies: 'I couldn't even eat an apple'
How do you cope when allergies prevent you from eating a long list of foods?
The 'gravity-defying' art that washes away
Pebbles and driftwood are the building blocks for Sam Bennett's amazing sculptures.
Weather: Dry with sunshine
After a chilly start in places, Monday will be dry with plenty of sunshine for most.
Just a few patches of misty low cloud around, mainly during the morning. Very mild.
Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).
Four in hospital after Newlyn pub blaze
Four people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a west Cornwall pub.
The blaze, at the Fisherman's Arms, in Fore Street, Newyln, started between midnight and 01:00 GMT and has reportedly gutted the building.
Seven fire appliances engines were called to the scene and there are road closures in the area.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire spread from a room upstairs to the ground floor, and then to a property next door.
The pub's landlord, landlady and members of their family were taken to hospital to be treated for the effects of smoke inhalation, firefighters said.
Police tweeted that drivers should seek alternative routes to avoid the area.