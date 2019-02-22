BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Britain’s largest dairy food company, Dairy Crest, is set to be bought by a Canadian dairy company in a £975m deal.
Saputo is one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world with 62 plants across Canada, the US, Australia and Argentina.
Dairy Crest employs about 200 people at its Davidstow creamery and spends about £150m a year buying 500 million litres of milk sourced from 330 dairy farmers across Cornwall and Devon.
Saputo says it has no plans to change the management or move its production.
Dairy Crest recently submitted a planning application to Cornwall Council for a £75m expansion of the Davidstow creamery.
It's reported the terms of Dairy Crest's farmer relationships will remain unchanged, and the expansion of its creamery in Davidstow is expected to continue as planned.
Council tax bump of 5% on budget amendments
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Increasing council tax rates, giving more money to children’s mental health services and more funding for school nurses and councillors are just some of the alternative budget proposals put forward by Cornwall councillors.
The full council is due to set the council’s budget for 2019/20 on Tuesday with a recommendation from the Liberal Democrat and Independent Cabinet that council tax increases by 3.99%.
But four alternative budget proposals have been tabled ahead of the meeting by Labour and Conservative councillors.
Cornwall Council
The first amendment from Labour councillors Cornelius Olivier and Stephen Barnes calls for council tax rates to be increased by 4.99%
The second from Conservative councillors Linda Taylor and David Harris calls for £2m to be removed from the budget for funding additional borrowing and instead using it for children’s mental health services and the countryside access team
The same councillors are behind the third alternative budget which would take £600,000 allocated for the support and enablement of the Cornwall Investment Programme and use it for children’s mental health services in schools and the countryside access team
A fourth from Labour councillors Jayne Kirkham and Dorothy Kirk calls for an extra £525,000 being given for children’s mental health provision in 2019/20 - rising to £1m in 2020/21
Weather: A misty start with hazy sunshine later
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
After a misty start in places, it will be a fine and very mild day with most places having plenty of hazy sunshine.
A moderate southerly breeze.
Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).