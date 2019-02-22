BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Britain’s largest dairy food company, Dairy Crest, is set to be bought by a Canadian dairy company in a £975m deal.

Saputo is one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world with 62 plants across Canada, the US, Australia and Argentina.

Dairy Crest employs about 200 people at its Davidstow creamery and spends about £150m a year buying 500 million litres of milk sourced from 330 dairy farmers across Cornwall and Devon.

Saputo says it has no plans to change the management or move its production.

Dairy Crest recently submitted a planning application to Cornwall Council for a £75m expansion of the Davidstow creamery.

It's reported the terms of Dairy Crest's farmer relationships will remain unchanged, and the expansion of its creamery in Davidstow is expected to continue as planned.