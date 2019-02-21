BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two arrested after knife-point robbery at Torquay hotel
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Two people have been arrested after a knife-point robbery at a Torquay hotel, police say.
Officers said a man entered Livermead Cliff Hotel in Torbay Road at about 20:45 on Thursday 14 February and threatened a staff member with a knife.
The robber demanded money before "entering the reception area and carrying out a search".
The offender then left the hotel with a quantity of cash.
A man and a woman in their 30s, both from Torquay, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. They were later released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Police have appealed for witnesses and also asked for anyone with "relevant dash cam footage" of the area around the hotel between 20:30 and 21:00 that evening 14 February to get in contact.
Torbay slipway work starts
Ed Oldfield
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Work is expected to start next week to repair
a slipway at a popular Devon beach damaged in a storm last year.
Contractors have been appointed to carry out
the work at Paignton Beach for Torbay Council after the slipway was left badly damaged by Storm Callum last October.
Torbay's elected mayor Gordon Oliver
allocated up to £35,000 to rebuild the concrete structure which was broken up
after being battered by large waves.
Councillor Mrs Lewis, Conservative, Roundham with
Hyde, said: "Paignton is a tourist town
and can't have part of the promenade and the whole of the slipway fenced off
during the summer season. It gives the wrong message to locals, tourists and
day visitors."
Weather: A misty start, becoming brighter through the day
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
After a cloudy and misty start in places, it will become brighter through the day with at least a few sunny intervals developing.
'It's not me that's changed, it's the party" - Wollaston
BBC Radio Devon
"It's not me that's changed - it's the Tory party" - that's what the Totnes MP Sarah Wollaston told the BBC earlier about her decision to join two colleagues in resigning from the Conservative Party.
It was announced on Wednesday that she would be joining the new Independent Group along with Heidi Allen and Anna Sourby.
The new group is made up of eight Labour MPs who resigned from their party over its handling of Brexit and anti-Semitism - saying it represented "the centre ground of British politics".
Dr Wollaston said she felt compelled to act...
It will be a mild day for February.
Maximum temperature: 14C (5°F).