BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

From L to R: Heidi Allen, Anna Sourby and Sarah Wollaston

"It's not me that's changed - it's the Tory party" - that's what the Totnes MP Sarah Wollaston told the BBC earlier about her decision to join two colleagues in resigning from the Conservative Party.

It was announced on Wednesday that she would be joining the new Independent Group along with Heidi Allen and Anna Sourby.

The new group is made up of eight Labour MPs who resigned from their party over its handling of Brexit and anti-Semitism - saying it represented "the centre ground of British politics".

Dr Wollaston said she felt compelled to act...