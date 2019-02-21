BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Thursday 21 February

  1. 'It's not me that's changed, it's the party" - Wollaston

    BBC Radio Devon

    Heidi Allen, Anna Sourby and Sarah Wollaston
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: From L to R: Heidi Allen, Anna Sourby and Sarah Wollaston

    "It's not me that's changed - it's the Tory party" - that's what the Totnes MP Sarah Wollaston told the BBC earlier about her decision to join two colleagues in resigning from the Conservative Party.

    It was announced on Wednesday that she would be joining the new Independent Group along with Heidi Allen and Anna Sourby.

    The new group is made up of eight Labour MPs who resigned from their party over its handling of Brexit and anti-Semitism - saying it represented "the centre ground of British politics".

    Dr Wollaston said she felt compelled to act...

    Video content

    Video caption: Sarah Wollaston quit the Tory party on Wednesday

  3. Two arrested after knife-point robbery at Torquay hotel

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    Two people have been arrested after a knife-point robbery at a Torquay hotel, police say.

    Officers said a man entered Livermead Cliff Hotel in Torbay Road at about 20:45 on Thursday 14 February and threatened a staff member with a knife.

    The robber demanded money before "entering the reception area and carrying out a search".

    The offender then left the hotel with a quantity of cash.

    A man and a woman in their 30s, both from Torquay, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. They were later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

    Police have appealed for witnesses and also asked for anyone with "relevant dash cam footage" of the area around the hotel between 20:30 and 21:00 that evening 14 February to get in contact.

    Livermead Cliff Hotel
    Copyright: Google

  4. Torbay slipway work starts

    Ed Oldfield

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    A damaged slipway
    Copyright: Torbay Harbour Authority/Torbay Council

    Work is expected to start next week to repair a slipway at a popular Devon beach damaged in a storm last year.

    Contractors have been appointed to carry out the work at Paignton Beach for Torbay Council after the slipway was left badly damaged by Storm Callum last October.

    Torbay's elected mayor Gordon Oliver allocated up to £35,000 to rebuild the concrete structure which was broken up after being battered by large waves.

    Councillor Mrs Lewis, Conservative, Roundham with Hyde, said: "Paignton is a tourist town and can't have part of the promenade and the whole of the slipway fenced off during the summer season. It gives the wrong message to locals, tourists and day visitors."

  5. Weather: A misty start, becoming brighter through the day

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    After a cloudy and misty start in places, it will become brighter through the day with at least a few sunny intervals developing.

    It will be a mild day for February.

    Maximum temperature: 14C (5°F).

    weather
    Copyright: BBC
