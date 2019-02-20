Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall
Summary
- Water supplies back on after burst pipe rips up Plymouth road
- Locals unhappy over plans to dump marina soil in sea
- Hattie the Fatty: Slimmed-down dog finds a new home
- Updates from Wednesday 20 February
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Arsonists being blamed for Bodmin fire
BBC Radio Cornwall
Arsonists are being blamed for a fire in Bodmin on Tuesday night.
Rubbish was set on fire in Fore Street at about 21:20
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said police are investigating.
Hattie the Fatty finds a new home
The collie-cross, dubbed "Britain's fattest dog", is adopted after shedding almost half her weight.Read more
Locals unhappy over plans to dump marina soil in sea
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
Plans to dredge Exmouth Marina and dump the spoil in the sea off Teignmouth have resurfaced again - with locals saying they want the spoil dumped much further out to sea.
Last year, a licence to dump the spoil off Sprey Point was suspended, after black silt appeared on Teignmouth's beaches.
The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) is consulting on an application for a new licence which would involve less spoil being dumped, and it only happening in the winter months.
But locals say they're still not happy including Councillor David Cox...
Cigarettes and tobacco stolen from Cornish Co-op
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Cigarettes and tobacco have been stolen from a shop in Cornwall after burglars smashed a window to gain access, police have said.
It happened at the Co-op on Fore Street, Looe at about 02:30 on 15 February.
Officers said the culprits "forced access" to the cigarette cabinet after breaking into the shop.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Water supplies back on after burst pipe rips up road
BBC Spotlight
More than 100 homes in Plymouth have their water supplies back on after a burst water main ripped up a road in the city causing traffic chaos and flooding.
The water main burst through Melville Road in Keyham on Tuesday afternoon.
Water poured down the hill and on to a busy road with the force of the water cracking the tarmac in a number of places.
Engineers carried out a temporary repair and restored water supplies within several hours.
Weather: A breezy day with sunshine at times
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
It will be a breezy day but mostly dry with sunshine at times.
However, cloud cover may thicken enough in places this afternoon to bring the odd shower.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
Supermoon caught on camera in Cornwall
BBC Weather Watchers
Thanks to Jane from St Erme for sending this great photo of the supermoon.
If you have pictures to share, please email us.