BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A licence to dump spoil was suspended last year after black silt appeared on Teignmouth's beaches Image caption: A licence to dump spoil was suspended last year after black silt appeared on Teignmouth's beaches

Plans to dredge Exmouth Marina and dump the spoil in the sea off Teignmouth have resurfaced again - with locals saying they want the spoil dumped much further out to sea.

Last year, a licence to dump the spoil off Sprey Point was suspended, after black silt appeared on Teignmouth's beaches.

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) is consulting on an application for a new licence which would involve less spoil being dumped, and it only happening in the winter months.

But locals say they're still not happy including Councillor David Cox...