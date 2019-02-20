Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Water supplies back on after burst pipe rips up Plymouth road
  2. Locals unhappy over plans to dump marina soil in sea
  3. Hattie the Fatty: Slimmed-down dog finds a new home
  4. Updates from Wednesday 20 February

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Arsonists being blamed for Bodmin fire

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Arsonists are being blamed for a fire in Bodmin on Tuesday night.

    Rubbish was set on fire in Fore Street at about 21:20

    Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said police are investigating.

  3. Locals unhappy over plans to dump marina soil in sea

    Sophie Pierce

    BBC Radio Devon

    black silt
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: A licence to dump spoil was suspended last year after black silt appeared on Teignmouth's beaches

    Plans to dredge Exmouth Marina and dump the spoil in the sea off Teignmouth have resurfaced again - with locals saying they want the spoil dumped much further out to sea.

    Last year, a licence to dump the spoil off Sprey Point was suspended, after black silt appeared on Teignmouth's beaches.

    The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) is consulting on an application for a new licence which would involve less spoil being dumped, and it only happening in the winter months.

    But locals say they're still not happy including Councillor David Cox...

    Video content

    Video caption: Last year, a licence to dump the spoil off Sprey Point was suspended

  4. Cigarettes and tobacco stolen from Cornish Co-op

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Cigarettes and tobacco have been stolen from a shop in Cornwall after burglars smashed a window to gain access, police have said.

    It happened at the Co-op on Fore Street, Looe at about 02:30 on 15 February.

    Officers said the culprits "forced access" to the cigarette cabinet after breaking into the shop.

    Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.

    Co-op on Fore Street, Looe
    Copyright: Google

  5. Water supplies back on after burst pipe rips up road

    BBC Spotlight

    damaged road
    Copyright: BBC

    More than 100 homes in Plymouth have their water supplies back on after a burst water main ripped up a road in the city causing traffic chaos and flooding.

    The water main burst through Melville Road in Keyham on Tuesday afternoon.

    Engineers on the scene
    Copyright: BBC

    Water poured down the hill and on to a busy road with the force of the water cracking the tarmac in a number of places.

    Engineers carried out a temporary repair and restored water supplies within several hours.

  6. Weather: A breezy day with sunshine at times

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    It will be a breezy day but mostly dry with sunshine at times.

    However, cloud cover may thicken enough in places this afternoon to bring the odd shower.

    Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  7. Supermoon caught on camera in Cornwall

    BBC Weather Watchers

    Thanks to Jane from St Erme for sending this great photo of the supermoon.

    If you have pictures to share, please email us.

    supermoon
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top