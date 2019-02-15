BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Premier Foods has abandoned plans to sell off its Ambrosia custard brand - which is produced in a Devon factory.

The food manufacturer said it had held discussions with a number of potential buyers but wasn't confident of securing a "satisfactory financial outcome" in the present business climate.

Ambrosia, which is famous for its Devon custard and rice pudding, is more than 100 years old and has been produced in Lifton since the factory opened in 1958.