BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Premier Foods has abandoned plans to sell off its Ambrosia custard brand - which is produced in a Devon factory. The food manufacturer said it had held discussions with a number of potential buyers but wasn't confident of securing a "satisfactory financial outcome" in the present business climate. Ambrosia, which is famous for its Devon custard and rice pudding, is more than 100 years old and has been produced in Lifton since the factory opened in 1958.
Premier Foods scraps plans to sell off Ambrosia brand
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Exeter deaths: Prayers to be said for murdered elderly men
BBC Spotlight
Prayers will be said later at the local church for two elderly men who were found murdered at their home in Exeter.
St Thomas Church in Cowick Street will remember the identical twins, Dick and Roger Carter at a service at about midday.
Their bodies were found at their home on Cowick Lane earlier this week - a day after the body of another elderly man - Anthony Payne aged 80 - was discovered at a property on Bonhay Road.
Devon and Cornwall Police have until 22:00 to question a 27-year-old man who they arrested on suspicion of murder.
Train lines between Liskeard and Looe closed
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Train lines between Liskeard and Looe are closed due to a "low speed derailment".
Services running to and from these stations have been suspended, Great Western Railway has said.
Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
Murdered twin, 84, 'wouldn't harm anybody'
A man is being questioned over the deaths of three men in their 80s - including twins - in Exeter.Read more
BBC Radio Devon
Missing Plymouth man found safe and well
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A 42-year-old man who was missing from Plymouth has been found safe and well.
Police were concerned for the welfare of Philip Jones who was reported missing on Thursday.
He was located in Plymouth and police have thanked the public for their help in finding him.