BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 13 February

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
Exeter deaths: No 'clear connection'
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Police said there is no "clear connection" between the body of a man found dead in Bonhay Road, Exeter on Monday and the bodies of two men found dead at a house in Cowick Lane, also in Exeter, on Tuesday.
Supt Matt Lawler said: "We have yet to establish a clear connection between the parties involved."
Supt Matt Lawler said the investigation is a "complex" one and police cordons will remain in place while "vital work" is carried out.
"While a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to these incidents, we must keep an open mind and avoid speculation as we are still in the very early stages of what is already a complex investigation," he added.
Anyone who was in the area of Bonhay Road and Cowick Lane between 08:00 on Sunday 10 February and 13:00 on Tuesday 12 February is asked to contact police via 101.
Quote Message: I know that this news will cause significant and understandable concern and is an unprecedented event in our city which has shocked us all. I know that everyone's immediate thoughts will be with the family and friends of these gentlemen, and as you would expect, we are providing as much support as we can to them. from Supt Matt Lawler Devon and Cornwall Police
I know that this news will cause significant and understandable concern and is an unprecedented event in our city which has shocked us all. I know that everyone's immediate thoughts will be with the family and friends of these gentlemen, and as you would expect, we are providing as much support as we can to them.
BreakingMan arrested on suspicion of murder after three deaths
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of three elderly men in Exeter, police have said.
A murder investigation was launched on Monday after the discovery of a body of an 80-year-old man in Bonhay Road.
On Tuesday, the bodies of two men - both in their 80s - were found at a property on Cowick Lane.
An 800-year-old pub near Bideford that was damaged in a fire two years ago will open its doors again later.
Eighty firefighters tackled the fire that swept through the thatched roof of The Bell Inn in Parkham in 2017.
Crews managed to save most of the furniture and fittings, which means the listed building will still have some of it's original character.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is due to take place later.
Residents disappointed at lack of surgery on new site
Carys Edwards
Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
A Devon development site once earmarked for a "much needed" GP surgery is being turned into housing instead – much to the disappointment of residents.
People living in Newton Poppleford have to travel miles for medical care.
It comes as a report from the government watchdog, the National Audit Office, has criticised how community infrastructure projects for healthcare, education, and transport are often abandoned once planning permission's been granted.
Chris Balch is from the University of Plymouth...
In a statement, the developers Clinton Devon Estates said the withdrawal of the surgery plans was understandably very disappointing, but the decision was made by a local medical practice due to circumstances beyond their control with unexpected changes to NHS policy.
Schoolboy, 14, missing from Honiton
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 14-year-old schoolboy has gone missing from Honiton, police have said.
Toby Gleed was last seen on Saturday morning at his home address.
Officers said he is believed to be in the Leytonstone area of East London.
Toby is described as white, 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall, with short hair and blue eyes.
He was wearing a dark blue Puma tracksuit, a hoody, black Nike trainers and carrying a black and white Adidas backpack.
Anyone who has seen Toby or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Devon and Cornwall Police on 101.
Exeter deaths: Forensic teams remain at the scene
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Forensic teams remain at a property in Exeter where the body of an 80-year-old man was found on Monday.
There have been flowers and tributes left outside the house on Bonhay Road.
Two other bodies - of twin brothers in their 80s - were found at a house in Cowick Lane in the city on Tuesday.
Police say the incidents are linked and a 27-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Concerns for boy, 15, missing from Exeter
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 15-year-old boy is missing from Exeter and police are concerned for his welfare.
David Lowres was last seen in the city at about 12:00.
He is described as white, 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall, with brown hair which is longer and curly on top.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy and blue jacket, shirt, shorts and possibly carrying a black Lonsdale rucksack.
Anyone with information is asked to call 999.
Exeter deaths: Elderly man 'kept himself to himself'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The neighbour of an elderly man whose body was found at a house in Exeter says he "kept himself to himself".
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three bodies - all of men in their 80s - were found in two separate properties in the city.
Police discovered one body at a property in Bonhay Road on Monday, while two other bodies were found at a property at Cowick Lane on Tuesday.
Shirley Sharpe lives two doors down from the property where the body was found in Bonhay Road.
She said the 80-year-old man who lived there was "very quiet"...
Exeter deaths: Police call on residents for information
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Police officers are calling at houses in Exeter asking residents for information after the deaths of three men in the city.
A murder investigation has been launched and a 27-year-old man arrested after one body was found at a property on Bonhay Road on Monday and two others at a property at Cowick Lane on Tuesday.
All men were in their 80s.
Police said the level of violence used against all three had led them to link the deaths.
Shopkeeper: Twins 'eccentric' and 'reclusive'
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Twins Dick and Roger Carter, named locally as the two men found dead in an Exeter house, have been described as "eccentric" and "reclusive" by a local shopkeeper.
The bodies of two 84-year-old men were found in a house on Bonhay Road on Tuesday. Police are linking their deaths to a third man found dead the day before.
Jim Wright of the nearby Broadway Stores said: “Richard would come into the shop for the Telegraph or the Mail.
“I don’t know the other one - he never came in.”
Both brothers could be seen regularly walking or getting the bus to nearby Sainsbury’s.
Wife Kerry said: “It’s horrible to think something like that could happen outside your front door.
“Your house is meant to be your safe place.”
Windows of the large house were covered in what appeared to be whitewash and strips of tape. The brothers ran a mushroom farm, according to neighbours.
“You had a job to tell them apart, they looked so similar even at their age.” said one woman who did not want to be named.
Investigators at Exeter house in murder probe
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Crime scene investigators are working at the home in Bonhay Road, Exeter, where the body of an 80-year-old man was found.
A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of the body and those of two other elderly men at another Exeter property. The deaths have been linked by police.
Exeter deaths: What we know so far
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Flowers left at the scene of Exeter deaths
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Flowers and tributes have been left in Exeter after the deaths of three men in the city.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and police have confirmed they are linking the men's deaths.
The body of an 80-year-old man was found in Bonhay Road on Monday, and two men, both 84, were found at a property in Cowick Lane on Tuesday.
Exeter deaths: 'Unprecedented event' in the city
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The deaths of three elderly men in Exeter is an "unprecedented event in our city", a Devon and Cornwall Police officer has said.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three bodies - of men all in their 80s - were found in two separate properties.
Supt Matt Lawler said the investigation is a "complex" one and police cordons will remain in place while "vital work" is carried out.
"While a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to these incidents, we must keep an open mind and avoid speculation as we are still in the very early stages of what is already a complex investigation," he added.
Anyone who was in the area of Bonhay Road and Cowick Lane between 08:00 on Sunday 10 February and 13:00 on Tuesday 12 February is asked to contact police via 101.
Extreme stress for region's police officers is 'real'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Extreme stress in policing in the region is real and there's been an increase in lone patrols, according to a new survey by the Police Federation of England and Wales.
The survey of 18,000 officers, including 621 from Devon and Cornwall found that 86% of officers frequently work alone and 80% have experienced problems with their health and well-being in the last 12 months.
Chairman of Devon and Cornwall Police Federation, Andy Berry, said the force is "struggling" to meet the increased demands placed on it and "officers are suffering".
“The police service’s most valuable resource is its people and these results should be a huge red flag to the chief constable, the police and crime commissioner and the public.
"Officers are stressed, exhausted and exposed to things people should never have to see – and these results show just how much it is taking its toll," he said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it acknowledges the "stressful work" that its officers and staff do and it's "committed to helping officers manage any impact on their mental health and well-being".
Police investigate deaths of three elderly men
BBC Radio Devon
Police are investigating the deaths of three men in their 80s which all took place in Exeter over the last two days.
On Monday, the body of one man was discovered at a property on Bonhay Road and a murder investigation was launched.
Separately, the bodies of two men - also believed to be in their 80s - were discovered at an address in Cowick Lane on Tuesday.
Officers say this incident is currently being treated as unexplained.
Devon and Cornwall Police say it is "too soon" to tell whether the incidents are linked.