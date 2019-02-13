Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 13 February

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Man arrested on suspicion of murder after three bodies found in two homes in Exeter
  2. --- The body of an 80-year-old man was found in Bonhay Road on Monday
  3. --- Two men, both 84, were found at a property in Cowick Lane on Tuesday
  4. --- Police say it's an 'unprecedented event' in Exeter
  5. --- Investigation is a "complex" one and police cordons will remain in place while "vital work" is carried out
  6. Police officers' workload 'causing health problems'
  7. Fire-hit pub set to reopen two years after blaze
  8. Storm escaped owl returned to sanctuary
  9. Updates on Wednesday 13 February 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Exeter murder neighbours 'in complete shock'

    Video content

    Video caption: Exeter murder neighbours 'in complete shock'

    Three people who live close to the twin men in their 80s who were found dead give their reaction.

  3. Schoolboy, 14, missing from Honiton

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A 14-year-old schoolboy has gone missing from Honiton, police have said.

    Toby Gleed was last seen on Saturday morning at his home address.

    Officers said he is believed to be in the Leytonstone area of East London.

    Toby is described as white, 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall, with short hair and blue eyes.

    He was wearing a dark blue Puma tracksuit, a hoody, black Nike trainers and carrying a black and white Adidas backpack.

    Anyone who has seen Toby or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Devon and Cornwall Police on 101.

    Toby Gleed
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police

  4. Exeter deaths: Forensic teams remain at the scene

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Forensic teams remain at a property in Exeter where the body of an 80-year-old man was found on Monday.

    There have been flowers and tributes left outside the house on Bonhay Road.

    Two other bodies - of twin brothers in their 80s - were found at a house in Cowick Lane in the city on Tuesday.

    Police say the incidents are linked and a 27-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

    Forensics at house
    Copyright: BBC
    emergency services at house
    Copyright: BBC

  5. Concerns for boy, 15, missing from Exeter

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A 15-year-old boy is missing from Exeter and police are concerned for his welfare.

    David Lowres was last seen in the city at about 12:00.

    He is described as white, 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall, with brown hair which is longer and curly on top.

    He was last seen wearing a burgundy and blue jacket, shirt, shorts and possibly carrying a black Lonsdale rucksack.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 999.

  6. Exeter deaths: Elderly man 'kept himself to himself'

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    The neighbour of an elderly man whose body was found at a house in Exeter says he "kept himself to himself".

    A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three bodies - all of men in their 80s - were found in two separate properties in the city.

    Police discovered one body at a property in Bonhay Road on Monday, while two other bodies were found at a property at Cowick Lane on Tuesday.

    Shirley Sharpe lives two doors down from the property where the body was found in Bonhay Road.

    She said the 80-year-old man who lived there was "very quiet"...

    Video content

    Video caption: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three bodies were found in Exeter

  7. Exeter deaths: Police call on residents for information

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Police visiting homes in the area
    Copyright: BBC

    Police officers are calling at houses in Exeter asking residents for information after the deaths of three men in the city.

    A murder investigation has been launched and a 27-year-old man arrested after one body was found at a property on Bonhay Road on Monday and two others at a property at Cowick Lane on Tuesday.

    All men were in their 80s.

    Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

    letter to neighbours
    Copyright: BBC

  8. Exeter deaths: No 'clear connection'

    Miles Davis

    BBC News Online

    Supt Matt Lawler and Det Ch Insp Roy Linden
    Copyright: BBC

    Police said there is no "clear connection" between the body of a man found dead in Bonhay Road, Exeter on Monday and the bodies of two men found dead at a house in Cowick Lane, also in Exeter, on Tuesday.

    Supt Matt Lawler said: "We have yet to establish a clear connection between the parties involved."

    Police said the level of violence used against all three had led them to link the deaths.

  9. Shopkeeper: Twins 'eccentric' and 'reclusive'

    Jonathan Morris

    BBC News Online

    Jim Wright
    Copyright: BBC

    Twins Dick and Roger Carter, named locally as the two men found dead in an Exeter house, have been described as "eccentric" and "reclusive" by a local shopkeeper.

    The bodies of two 84-year-old men were found in a house on Bonhay Road on Tuesday. Police are linking their deaths to a third man found dead the day before.

    Jim Wright of the nearby Broadway Stores said: “Richard would come into the shop for the Telegraph or the Mail.

    “I don’t know the other one - he never came in.”

    Both brothers could be seen regularly walking or getting the bus to nearby Sainsbury’s.

    Wife Kerry said: “It’s horrible to think something like that could happen outside your front door.

    “Your house is meant to be your safe place.”

    Windows of the large house were covered in what appeared to be whitewash and strips of tape. The brothers ran a mushroom farm, according to neighbours.

    “You had a job to tell them apart, they looked so similar even at their age.” said one woman who did not want to be named.

  10. Investigators at Exeter house in murder probe

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Crime scene investigators are working at the home in Bonhay Road, Exeter, where the body of an 80-year-old man was found.

    A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of the body and those of two other elderly men at another Exeter property. The deaths have been linked by police.

    Flowers outside of Bonhay Road, Exeter
    Copyright: BBC
    Investigators at Bonhay Road, Exeter
    Copyright: BBC
    Investigators at Bonhay Road, Exeter
    Copyright: BBC

  11. Exeter deaths: What we know so far

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    • The first body, an 80-year-old man, was discovered in Exeter on Monday when officers were first called to Bonhay Road at 15:00 GMT
    • The bodies of two 84-year-old men, named locally as Dick and Roger Carter, were found on Tuesday after police attended a property in Cowick Lane, at 13:00, about 1.5 miles (2.4km) away
    • Police have confirmed they are linking the deaths
    • A 27-year-old man is being questioned
    • Devon and Cornwall Police has appealed for any potential witnesses from either area between 08:00 on Sunday and 13:00 on Tuesday to contact them

  12. Flowers left at the scene of Exeter deaths

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    flowers at scene
    Copyright: BBC

    Flowers and tributes have been left in Exeter after the deaths of three men in the city.

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and police have confirmed they are linking the men's deaths.

    The body of an 80-year-old man was found in Bonhay Road on Monday, and two men, both 84, were found at a property in Cowick Lane on Tuesday.

    flowers at scene
    Copyright: BBC

  13. Exeter deaths: 'Unprecedented event' in the city

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    The deaths of three elderly men in Exeter is an "unprecedented event in our city", a Devon and Cornwall Police officer has said.

    A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three bodies - of men all in their 80s - were found in two separate properties.

    Supt Matt Lawler said the investigation is a "complex" one and police cordons will remain in place while "vital work" is carried out.

    "While a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to these incidents, we must keep an open mind and avoid speculation as we are still in the very early stages of what is already a complex investigation," he added.

    Anyone who was in the area of Bonhay Road and Cowick Lane between 08:00 on Sunday 10 February and 13:00 on Tuesday 12 February is asked to contact police via 101.

    police teams in exeter
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: I know that this news will cause significant and understandable concern and is an unprecedented event in our city which has shocked us all. I know that everyone's immediate thoughts will be with the family and friends of these gentlemen, and as you would expect, we are providing as much support as we can to them. from Supt Matt Lawler Devon and Cornwall Police
    Supt Matt LawlerDevon and Cornwall Police

  14. BreakingMan arrested on suspicion of murder after three deaths

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of three elderly men in Exeter, police have said.

    A murder investigation was launched on Monday after the discovery of a body of an 80-year-old man in Bonhay Road.

    On Tuesday, the bodies of two men - both in their 80s - were found at a property on Cowick Lane.

    Police say the incidents are linked.

    The arrested man remains in police custody.

    Cowick Lane, Exeter
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Two bodies were found at a property on Cowick Lane, Exeter on Tuesday

  17. Extreme stress for region's police officers is 'real'

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    police officers
    Copyright: BBC

    Extreme stress in policing in the region is real and there's been an increase in lone patrols, according to a new survey by the Police Federation of England and Wales.

    The survey of 18,000 officers, including 621 from Devon and Cornwall found that 86% of officers frequently work alone and 80% have experienced problems with their health and well-being in the last 12 months.

    Chairman of Devon and Cornwall Police Federation, Andy Berry, said the force is "struggling" to meet the increased demands placed on it and "officers are suffering".

    “The police service’s most valuable resource is its people and these results should be a huge red flag to the chief constable, the police and crime commissioner and the public.

    "Officers are stressed, exhausted and exposed to things people should never have to see – and these results show just how much it is taking its toll," he said.

    Devon and Cornwall Police said it acknowledges the "stressful work" that its officers and staff do and it's "committed to helping officers manage any impact on their mental health and well-being".

  18. Fire-hit pub set to reopen two years after blaze

    BBC Radio Devon

    Firefighters tackling blaze
    Copyright: BBC

    An 800-year-old pub near Bideford that was damaged in a fire two years ago will open its doors again later.

    Eighty firefighters tackled the fire that swept through the thatched roof of The Bell Inn in Parkham in 2017.

    Crews managed to save most of the furniture and fittings, which means the listed building will still have some of it's original character.

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony is due to take place later.

    Firefighters tackling blaze
    Copyright: BBC

  19. Residents disappointed at lack of surgery on new site

    Carys Edwards

    Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

    A Devon development site once earmarked for a "much needed" GP surgery is being turned into housing instead – much to the disappointment of residents.

    People living in Newton Poppleford have to travel miles for medical care.

    It comes as a report from the government watchdog, the National Audit Office, has criticised how community infrastructure projects for healthcare, education, and transport are often abandoned once planning permission's been granted.

    Chris Balch is from the University of Plymouth...

    Video content

    Video caption: People living in Newton Poppleford have to travel miles for medical care

    In a statement, the developers Clinton Devon Estates said the withdrawal of the surgery plans was understandably very disappointing, but the decision was made by a local medical practice due to circumstances beyond their control with unexpected changes to NHS policy.

  20. Police investigate deaths of three elderly men

    BBC Radio Devon

    Police are investigating the deaths of three men in their 80s which all took place in Exeter over the last two days.

    On Monday, the body of one man was discovered at a property on Bonhay Road and a murder investigation was launched.

    Exeter crime scene
    Copyright: BBC

    Separately, the bodies of two men - also believed to be in their 80s - were discovered at an address in Cowick Lane on Tuesday.

    Officers say this incident is currently being treated as unexplained.

    Devon and Cornwall Police say it is "too soon" to tell whether the incidents are linked.

    Exeter crime scene
    Copyright: BBC
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top