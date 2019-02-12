BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 12 February

Former Plymouth Argyle manager, Peter Shilton has paid tribute to goalkeeper, Gordon Banks who has died at the age of 81.

He was part of England's World Cup-winning squad in 1966, and made the save of his career against Pele four years later.

Gary Lineker described him as "one of the greatest" keepers of all time.

Meanwhile, Shilton - who started at Home Park in 1992 - said there was no-one quite like him...