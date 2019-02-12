BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 12 February

Summary
- Murder investigation launched after body found
- Two bodies found in Exeter
- Teen concerns after NHS dentistry changes
- Day-long auction record attempt a bid to save market
- Protesters at meeting for 'controversial' beauty spot plan
- Number of marine mammals spotted off coast on the up
- Devon County Council proposing 4% council tax hike
- Updates on Tuesday 12 February 2019
Hunt for cat killer 'who mutilates pets'
At least four cats have died in one street in Paignton as a result of a series of brutal attacks.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: A30 Cornwall both ways
A30 Cornwall both ways severe accident, from A38 Launceston Road to A391.
A30 Cornwall - One lane closed and very slow traffic on A30 from Callywith in Bodmin to Innis Downs Junction in Cornwall, because of an accident involving one car.
Former Argyle manager pays tribute to Gordon Banks
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Former Plymouth Argyle manager, Peter Shilton has paid tribute to goalkeeper, Gordon Banks who has died at the age of 81.
He was part of England's World Cup-winning squad in 1966, and made the save of his career against Pele four years later.
Gary Lineker described him as "one of the greatest" keepers of all time.
Meanwhile, Shilton - who started at Home Park in 1992 - said there was no-one quite like him...
Chamber discovered in cathedral
BreakingTwo bodies found in Exeter
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The bodies of two men have been found at a property in Cowick Lane in Exeter, police have said.
Officers said the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquires are ongoing.
Next-of-kin have been informed.
Police concerned for missing Exeter boy aged 14
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 14-year-old boy is missing from Exeter, police have said.
Lewis Moore was last seen in the city at about 10:30 and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He's described as 5ft 5in (1.65m) tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair, which is longer and curly on top.
He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black zip-up anorak top and blue or grey jogging trousers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 999.
Power cut in Plymouth
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There are currently 81 properties without power in the PL7 area of Plymouth, Western Power Distribution has said.
It added engineers are working to restore supplies "as quickly as possible".
Devon travel: Accidents in Crediton, Plymouth and Bow
BBC Radio Devon
How much plastic is in this jumper?
Murder investigation launched after body find in Exeter
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A murder investigation has been launched after the body of an 80-year-old man was found at a house in Exeter, police have said.
Officers were called to Bonhay Road at about 15:00 on Monday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are treating it as "suspicious".
His next-of-kin have not yet been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Anyone who was in the area between 18:00 on Friday 8 February and Monday 11 February is asked to contact police via 101.
A scene guard and cordon remain in place at the scene.
Controversial plans to build on beauty spot thrown out
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
Councillors in Teignbridge have thrown out controversial plans for 1,200 new homes, a care home, hotel, and commercial buildings on a beauty spot in Newton Abbot.
The public gallery was packed with people worried about the plans, claiming it would harm wildlife and cause congestion.
The plan for the Wolborough Hills could still happen though if the developer wins its appeal.
Cornwall Council abandons plans for second Cannes trip
BBC Radio Cornwall
There will be no trip to Cannes for Cornwall Councillors this year - after last year's £46,000 trip was criticised.
At the start of 2018, a delegation went to the MIPIM trade fair in the French resort to try to drum up business for Cornwall - a decision which many criticised because of the amount of money that was spent.
Controversial plans for a second council-funded trip were being discussed but have now been cancelled, Cornwall Council has said.
Its leader, Adam Paynter explains...
Closure order on Newquay house used to deal drugs
BBC Radio Cornwall
A house in Newquay has been closed down by police after numerous reports of drug dealing in it.
Truro Magistrates Court made the closure order on Monday.
It means the property in Hawke Close off Crantock Street is closed to any person for a period of three months.
Police in the town say they received a number of complaints from local residents about drug dealing, drug abuse and anti-social behaviour there.
They worked with Cornwall Council and a housing developer to stop the activities.
The closure is linked to the County Lines drug dealing networks where vulnerable youngsters are dispatched from big cities to sell drugs in rural communities.
Bearded dragon rescued after dishwasher fire
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A bearded dragon was rescued after a fire involving a dishwasher in Bideford, a fire service has said.
Crews were called to Short Close at about 09:20.
The fire started in the kitchen of the two-storey semi-detached house and a "small amount" of smoke affected the neighbouring property.
The cause of the fire was accidental, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service added.
Plans for Torbay Council to invest £15m in Amazon property
Jenny Kumah
BBC South West politics reporter
Torbay councillors are set to discuss plans to invest £15m into an industrial unit in Exeter leased to the online retailer Amazon, the BBC understands.
The opposition Liberal Democrats said they are opposed to the plan - highlighting their concerns about warehouse working conditions, Amazon's tax contributions and the impact it's having on the high street.
If the deal is approved, it would be the latest addition to Torbay Council's £200m commercial property portfolio that includes a pasty factory in Cornwall.
Devon travel: Lorry and bike crash partially blocks A361
BBC Radio Devon
Protesters at meeting for 'controversial' beauty spot plan
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
About 40 protesters have gathered ahead of a meeting in Teignbridge where a controversial plan for 1,200 new houses, a care home, school and commercial buildings is to be considered.
The plan, for the Wolborough Hills - a beauty spot on the edge of Newton Abbot - also includes converting farm buildings to a new hotel, restaurant and bar.
The recommendation is that the scheme be approved by councillors, but many locals are opposed and have formed a campaign group against it called "Newton Says No".
Horse rescued from ditch in 'stable' condition
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 700kg (110 stone) horse was rescued from a ditch in Devon.
The 29-year-old animal got stuck in part of a field in Green End Lane in Plymtree - near Cullompton - at about 08:40 on Monday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sedated it before using a harness to lift it out.
It was left in the care of its owner and a vet in a "stable" condition, the fire service added.
Aerial technology 'life-changing' for Cornish centre
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Aerial technology is being used to help people with learning issues, disabilities and dementia in the Cornwall.
A drone firm, charity and an education and training centre near Callington have teamed up to allow people to see their surroundings from a new perspective.
The pictures showing the view from the drone are beamed into virtual reality headsets.
Grant Weston - who requires specialist education provision at the centre - has given it the thumbs up...
Nikki Markham who runs the training centre, Transferable Skills Training said it opens up a "whole new world" for people.
"Particularly for people who have disabilities who have limited mobility, this allows them the freedom they just haven't had.
"I think that's a wonderful thing, it's life-changing," she said.
Number of marine mammals spotted off Devon coast on the up
BBC Radio Devon
The number of dolphins and porpoises observed around the Devon coast has increased by nearly nine times in the last six years.
That's according to the latest annual survey by the Sea Watch Foundation.
In 2013, just 14 were counted off the county, but in 2018, that figure went up to 138.