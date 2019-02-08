BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The A384 near Buckfastleigh is likely to remain closed "for some time" after being blocked by a crash, police say.
One person was critically injured and another hurt by a falling tree hitting their cars at about 05:30, on the road near the Dartbridge Inn - between the A38 Dartbridge Junction and Totnes Road, near Dart Rock Climbing Centre.
Emergency services were called following reports of a tree being blown over and hitting two cars.
The driver of one car sustained "serious injuries" and a woman with minor injuries had to be been freed from the other vehicle by firefighters.
Police said drivers should "avoid the area for the time being".
A384 crash: Road to remain closed 'for some time'
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Rower 'on track' to beat world record Atlantic crossing
Kirk England
BBC Radio Devon
The family of a former Royal Marine who is attempting to become the fastest person to row the Atlantic, says he is on track to break the world record.
Lee Spencer from Horrabridge, Devon, lost his right leg after being hit by debris while trying to help a motorist who'd crashed on a motorway.
He wants to beat the current able-bodied record which stands at just over 96 days.
The 49-year-old who served in Afghanistan and Iraq believes nobody should be defined by disability.
His wife Claire Spencer said sometimes people do not understand the scale of the challenge he has undertaken.
"He's not got a pedalo out for an hour at the seaside, he is actually rowing the Atlantic and he has got one leg," she said.
Plymouth billionaire to open new £25m superstore
BBC Spotlight
The newest branch of The Range is set to open in Plymouth later.
The company, founded by Plymouth-based entrepreneur, Chris Dawson, is opening a £25m store in Derriford in celebration of the firm's 30th anniversary year.
Mr Dawson, who started life as a market trader, launched The Range under the name CDS (pictured) or Chris Dawson Superstores. There are now 160 stores nationwide.
The Derriford store will have 70,000 sq ft (6,500 sq m) of retail space, a family café, and a large outdoor garden centre.
Weather: Windy and rainy with some sunny spells
BBC Weather
Friday is set to be a very windy day with gales expected.
Rain will turn heavier and more persistent throughout the morning.
The weather will begin to brighten in the afternoon with sunny spells and blustery showers predicted.
Maximum temperature: 11C (52F).