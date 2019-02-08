BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The A384 near Buckfastleigh is likely to remain closed "for some time" after being blocked by a crash, police say.

One person was critically injured and another hurt by a falling tree hitting their cars at about 05:30, on the road near the Dartbridge Inn - between the A38 Dartbridge Junction and Totnes Road, near Dart Rock Climbing Centre.

Emergency services were called following reports of a tree being blown over and hitting two cars.

The driver of one car sustained "serious injuries" and a woman with minor injuries had to be been freed from the other vehicle by firefighters.

Police said drivers should "avoid the area for the time being".