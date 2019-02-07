BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Cornish Inn that helped people stranded on the A30 in snow last week has been recognised with an award.

The Jamaica Inn opened its doors to more than 100 motorists after heavy snow forced people to abandon their vehicles. Strangers shared rooms, and people slept on the floor of the restaurant.

Now the inn - which provided shelter free of charge - is being recognised by Highways England with a Customer Award for Services to the Welfare of Motorists.