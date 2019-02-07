BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Updates on Thursday 7 February 2019
Jamaica Inn awarded for helping snow-stricken drivers
A Cornish Inn that helped people stranded on the A30 in snow last week has been recognised with an award.
The Jamaica Inn opened its doors to more than 100 motorists after heavy snow forced people to abandon their vehicles. Strangers shared rooms, and people slept on the floor of the restaurant.
Now the inn - which provided shelter free of charge - is being recognised by Highways England with a Customer Award for Services to the Welfare of Motorists.
A mystery octopus that allegedly distracted a driver in south Devon has been spotted.
And here it is, in a field along the A381 between Malborough and South Milton where police found a vehicle upside-down in a ditch on Tuesday evening.
The 49-year-old driver, who said he swerved "to avoid an octopus" before crashing, has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
It is not known when the octopus first appeared in the field.