BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Updates on Tuesday 5 February 2019
- Dawlish railway line: Government 'hasn't done enough'
- HMP Channings Wood 'still underperforming' says report
All Skybus flights on hold due to weather conditions
Weather: A cloudy day ahead, feeling mild
A foggy start for some but that will lift to leave a mostly cloudy day with spells of rain - especially in the afternoon.
It will also be mild and breezy.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and CornwallFollow
Dawlish railway line: Government 'hasn't done enough'
The Dawlish Chamber of Commerce says promises made by the government to secure its coastal railway line haven't been realised.
It's five years since a major storm destroyed part of the sea wall and damaged the track.
The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, pledged time and resources to ensure it didn't happen again.
On Monday, Network Rail announced a plan to increase the height of the wall, but David Force - from the Chamber of Commerce says the government hasn't done enough...
HMP Channings Wood 'still underperforming' says report
Nearly two-thirds of inmates at a Devon prison have felt unsafe there at some point, according to a report by the chief inspector of prisons.
HMP Channings Wood - in the village of Denbury - is still underperforming with higher levels of violence compared to its last inspection in 2016, as well as continued drug use.
The training and resettlement facility, which holds more than 720 people, was also found to have poor levels of safety, respect, and low quality release planning.
Inspectors described the prison as "a very mixed picture", with stark contrasts in conditions between different parts of the jail.
A Prison Service spokesperson said additional officers are giving staff at the jail more time to support prisoners, and improve safety and accommodation conditions.
The full report can be found here.
Cornwall travel: Broken-down lorry partially blocks A30
At Lelant, the A30 is partially blocked by a broken-down lorry near the St Erth roundabout.
Police are advising people to approach the area with care.