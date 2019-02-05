BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Dawlish Chamber of Commerce says promises made by the government to secure its coastal railway line haven't been realised.

It's five years since a major storm destroyed part of the sea wall and damaged the track.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, pledged time and resources to ensure it didn't happen again.

On Monday, Network Rail announced a plan to increase the height of the wall, but David Force - from the Chamber of Commerce says the government hasn't done enough...