BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  2. Weather: A cloudy day ahead, feeling mild

    BBC Weather

    A foggy start for some but that will lift to leave a mostly cloudy day with spells of rain - especially in the afternoon.

    It will also be mild and breezy.

    Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Dawlish railway line: Government 'hasn't done enough'

    BBC Spotlight

    The Dawlish Chamber of Commerce says promises made by the government to secure its coastal railway line haven't been realised.

    It's five years since a major storm destroyed part of the sea wall and damaged the track.

    The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, pledged time and resources to ensure it didn't happen again.

    On Monday, Network Rail announced a plan to increase the height of the wall, but David Force - from the Chamber of Commerce says the government hasn't done enough...

    Video content

    Video caption: It's five years since a major storm destroyed the railway line at Dawlish

  5. HMP Channings Wood 'still underperforming' says report

    BBC Radio Devon

    Nearly two-thirds of inmates at a Devon prison have felt unsafe there at some point, according to a report by the chief inspector of prisons.

    HMP Channings Wood - in the village of Denbury - is still underperforming with higher levels of violence compared to its last inspection in 2016, as well as continued drug use.

    The training and resettlement facility, which holds more than 720 people, was also found to have poor levels of safety, respect, and low quality release planning.

    Inspectors described the prison as "a very mixed picture", with stark contrasts in conditions between different parts of the jail.

    HMP Channings Wood
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: We saw much positive work being undertaken by staff of all disciplines working appropriately to set and maintain standards. On the poorer wings, in contrast, we found staff congregating in offices, failing to set standards or maintain supportive living conditions and failing to challenge delinquent behaviour on the part of prisoners. from Peter Clarke HM Chief Inspector of Prisons
    Peter ClarkeHM Chief Inspector of Prisons

    A Prison Service spokesperson said additional officers are giving staff at the jail more time to support prisoners, and improve safety and accommodation conditions.

    The full report can be found here.

  6. Cornwall travel: Broken-down lorry partially blocks A30

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    At Lelant, the A30 is partially blocked by a broken-down lorry near the St Erth roundabout.

    Police are advising people to approach the area with care.

    Broken-down HGV
    Copyright: @RoadPolAlliance
