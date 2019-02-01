BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

In Bodmin, Callywith College's sports hall became a makeshift dormitory as snow meant students could not leave in their own vehicles or the college-run bus service. Student Indi said: "It was just too thick to drive through." Fellow student Chris left his car at a petrol station and walked an hour and half back to the college. He said: "It was the right decision in the end as we would have been freezing out there." Of the overnight stay Chris said: "We had around 300 people all in the sports hall, obviously we're all good friends so it's not too bad, we made the best of a bad situation."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Students stuck at college 'made best of bad situation'
BBC Breakfast
In Bodmin, Callywith College's sports hall became a makeshift dormitory as snow meant students could not leave in their own vehicles or the college-run bus service.
Student Indi said: "It was just too thick to drive through."
Fellow student Chris left his car at a petrol station and walked an hour and half back to the college.
He said: "It was the right decision in the end as we would have been freezing out there."
Of the overnight stay Chris said: "We had around 300 people all in the sports hall, obviously we're all good friends so it's not too bad, we made the best of a bad situation."
Callywith College: Breakfast is served
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Hundreds of students had to stay the night at Callywith College in Bodmin.
The college has thanked all the staff that stayed throughout the night to keep everyone safe and well fed.
That breakfast looks very tasty right now.
Snow set to affect morning commuters
Road, rail and air travel is disrupted after snow fell across southern England and Wales overnight.Read more
Snow leaves hundreds stranded overnight
Hundreds of students are forced to spend the night in a college and drivers take refuge at a pub.Read more
'We had to stay in college overnight'
Two students have described how they had to abandon their car and walk for more than an hour back to college after snow trapped them in Cornwall.
A38 closed near Liskeard
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Part of the A38 - between the A30 and A390 - is closed as an HGV is blocking the road.
Police are in attendance.
Today's forecast: More snow but dying out in the afternoon
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There is a still a yellow warning for snow and ice in place until 13:00 this afternoon.
The forecast shows a cold and cloudy start with further showers of snow, mainly restricted to high ground, but dying out during the afternoon. Fresh or strong north-easterly winds.
Tonight, becoming partly cloudy with clear spells with the exception of the far west where some wintry showers are possible. Remaining windy.
'The mother of all shifts'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
More than 100 people were stranded overnight at the Jamaica Inn, where they used every piece of bedding they had to keep people warm.
South West school closures
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
If you're looking for a long list of closed schools in Devon and Cornwall, we've got you covered.
Let us know of any that aren't on the list:
Snow in Devon: Highways latest
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Here are the latest updates from Devon's Highways Control Centre.
Council warns of 'treacherous conditions'