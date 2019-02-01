BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

In Bodmin, Callywith College's sports hall became a makeshift dormitory as snow meant students could not leave in their own vehicles or the college-run bus service.

Student Indi said: "It was just too thick to drive through."

Fellow student Chris left his car at a petrol station and walked an hour and half back to the college.

He said: "It was the right decision in the end as we would have been freezing out there."

Of the overnight stay Chris said: "We had around 300 people all in the sports hall, obviously we're all good friends so it's not too bad, we made the best of a bad situation."