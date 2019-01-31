BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Campaigners are warning thousands of footpaths, alleys and bridleways face being lost forever under a clause in right-to-roam legislation.

There's a deadline of January 2026 to save any rights of way that existed before 1949 but do not appear on official maps.

But experts say the clock's ticking to save more than 2,000 routes that many people take for granted, amid fears the process is too complex and under-resourced.

Rambler Barry Murphy said footpaths across the country were at risk...