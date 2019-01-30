BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Warnings for snow and ice are currently in place until 11:00 and further warnings is for Thursday from 15:00 until 12:00 on Friday.

Wednesday is expected to be cold and breezy with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy and wintry with hail, sleet and snow.

Showers becoming fewer in the afternoon with brisk winds easing.

Maximum Temperature: 4 to 8C (39 to 46F).

Wednesday evening and overnight should be mostly dry with clear spells for a time but cloud will tend to increase into the early hours.

Minimum Temperature: -4 to 2C (25 to 36F).