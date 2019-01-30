BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Warnings for snow and ice are currently in place until 11:00 and further warnings is for Thursday from 15:00 until 12:00 on Friday. Wednesday is expected to be cold and breezy with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy and wintry with hail, sleet and snow. Showers becoming fewer in the afternoon with brisk winds easing. Maximum Temperature: 4 to 8C (39 to 46F). Wednesday evening and overnight should be mostly dry with clear spells for a time but cloud will tend to increase into the early hours. Minimum Temperature: -4 to 2C (25 to 36F).
Weather: Yellow snow warnings in place
BBC Weather
Warnings for snow and ice are currently in place until 11:00 and further warnings is for Thursday from 15:00 until 12:00 on Friday.
Wednesday is expected to be cold and breezy with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy and wintry with hail, sleet and snow.
Showers becoming fewer in the afternoon with brisk winds easing.
Maximum Temperature: 4 to 8C (39 to 46F).
Wednesday evening and overnight should be mostly dry with clear spells for a time but cloud will tend to increase into the early hours.
Minimum Temperature: -4 to 2C (25 to 36F).
Traffic at a standstill in Truro after accident
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Traffic in central Truro is severely disrupted as emergency services clear a fuel spillage near the Tesco roundabout.
The spillage was caused by an accident involving a crane, and traffic is backing up in both directions on the A39.
Police said there are no reported injuries.
Vehicles stranded on A30 in Devon and road closed
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
The A30 has been closed between Okehampton and Whiddon Down due to snow and ice.
Devon and Cornwall Police say there have been a number of accidents this morning.
They are working with Highways England to get the road reopened.
There are a number of stranded vehicles and people are advised to expect delays in the area and to consider alternative routes or delaying their journey.
Icy conditions lead to more than 20 accidents
Icy road conditions have caused more than 20 accidents on Wednesday morning, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police say several have happened on the A30 near Okehampton.
Severe disruption: A386 Devon both ways
A386 Devon both ways severe disruption, from Hatherleigh Road to Northlew Road.
A386 Devon - A386 Narratons Road in Okehampton blocked and slow traffic from the Hatherleigh Road junction to the Northlew Road junction, because of snow and stranded vehicle.
