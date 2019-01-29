BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A strong smell that sometimes blights an area near St Austell may become a thing of the past after investment in the local sewage plant.

The so-called 'Pentewan pong' has caused problems for several years, with former Prime Minister David Cameron once commenting on it while staying at a nearby hotel in 2015.

The unsavoury whiff comes from the Menagwins waste water treatment plant, that deals with the west side of St Austell.

It will now have a £3m upgrade to help it handle hundreds of new homes forecast to be built in the coming decades.