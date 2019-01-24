BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 24 January

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Life-changing injuries for crash victim
  2. Growing concern after three dogs die of Alabama rot
  3. Paignton flat destroyed by fire
  4. Dismay over removal of children's 'unauthorised' speed signs
  5. Updates on Thursday 24 January 2019

  3. Rose's track a hit for school record label

    BBC Spotlight

    A track written and recorded by a 14-year-old from Cornwall has been downloaded around the globe.

    "Flight" is just one track that's come out of Mounts Bay Academy's own record label Qube Records.

    Video content

    Video caption: Artist, 14, a hit around the globe

  5. Apology to customers left without power in generator blaze

    BBC Radio Devon

    Western Power Distribution has apologised to customers affected by a fire on a generator truck which was supplying electricity to 162 customers.

    Fire
    Copyright: Margaret Hawes

    A spokesman said the truck had been on site during cable repairs.

    The firm had sent a replacement from Bristol which would be connected later.

    The cause of the fire was "unknown" and an investigation was under way.

    "We apologise to anyone affected by this incident but thankfully nobody was hurt," he said.

    Fire crews were called to the blaze at 11:47.

  6. Western Power vehicle blaze in Bigbury on Sea

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Fire in Bigbury on Sea
    Copyright: Steph Gooding

    Fire crews are still at the scene of a vehicle blaze in Bigbury on Sea, leading to Marine Drive being blocked.

    A Western Power Distribution vehicle caught alight, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

    They were called to the blaze at 11:47 and are still on site.

    No-one was injured.

  7. South Pole explorer alone for 39 days

    Video content

    Video caption: Trek to the South Pole: Alone for 39 days

    Ex-marine Baz Gray shares his video blog after a 700-mile trek to the South Pole.

  8. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A38 Devon both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A38 Devon both ways severe disruption, between A382 and B3344.

    A38 Devon - Stationary traffic on A38 in both directions in Heathfield between Drum Bridges and Chudleigh Knighton Turn Off, because of all traffic being temporarily held and dogs on the road.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  9. Man, 18, 'attacked with iron bar' in Plymouth city centre

    BBC Radio Devon

    A teenager was attacked with an iron bar by two men in Plymouth's city centre on Monday afternoon, police said.

    The assault happened in the Market Way area by Colin Campbell car park between 16:00 and 16:15 on Monday 21 January.

    Two men got out of a silver Peugeot car and attacked the 18-year-old, before fleeing in the car after two members of the public came to the aid of the injured man, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

    The suspects are described as white, in their mid-20s, with one wearing a grey hooded tracksuit and the other a dark hooded tracksuit.

    The victim was treated for a head injury and released from hospital on Monday evening, police added.

    They are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to the two people who assisted the man.

  10. Johnny Mercer: Plymouth MP pays £931 in expenses back

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Johnny Mercer MP
    Copyright: PA

    Plymouth Conservative MP Johnny Mercer has repaid £931 after an investigation into his expenses by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

    It follows complaints by two members of the public.

    The investigation centered on office costs in respect of website use and other e-presence, telephony costs and use of domain names, IPSA said.

    Following an investigation the Plymouth MP repaid £931 for "telephony costs", meaning no further action was required, IPSA added.

    In a statement, Mr Mercer said he had co-operated with investigators and that the fine related to "two administrative errors by a proxy" and "telephone hacking entirely outside my control".

    "Again the vast majority of complaints have been dismissed. The tedium of this process for all involved - including the excellent investigative team at IPSA - does not seem to cease the appetite for my political opponents for wasting everybody's time, behind a cloak of anonymity I find entirely inappropriate," he added.

  11. Permission for Ottery church statue of poet

    BBC Radio Devon

    Fundraising is to begin for a statue of poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge, in his home town of Ottery St Mary.

    Planning permission has been granted by East Devon District Council for a life-size statue in the grounds of St Mary's Church.

    Samuel Taylor Coleridge
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The £100,000 statue of the 18th Century poet, who wrote the Rime of the Ancient Mariner and Kubla Khan, has been designed by sculptor Nicholas Dimbleby.

  12. Dismay over removal of children's 'unauthorised' speed signs

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    People in Grampound say they're disappointed that Cornwall Council has removed signs aimed at tackling speeding drivers.

    The banners, including one which said "kill speed - not me", were designed by local children and erected in the village in December.

    Grampound sign
    Copyright: BBC

    The council said it "applauded the message on the banners and the initiative shown by the children", but it wasn't safe to leave them where they were.

    The signs were too big, had been erected on the wrong type of scaffolding and situated where they could be a distraction to drivers.

    However, a spokesman said the council was prepared to meet residents to discuss the matter.

  14. Ambulance boss called before MPs

    Devon Live

    The chief executive of the South Western Ambulance Service NHS has been called to Parliament by MPs to answer vital questions about its work culture after being exposed as having a culture of sexism, bullying and harassment.

  16. Life-changing injuries for crash victim

    Lynne French

    BBC News Online

    A man is in hospital with life-changing injuries after being knocked down in Plymouth last night.

    Emergency services were called to the accident opposite the YMCA in Honicknowle Lane just after 19:30.

    The injured man is a 56-year-old from Plymouth. The 48-year-old driver of a silver Citroen C4 was unhurt.

    The accident is being investigated and police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

  18. 'I think every school should have a record label'

    BBC Spotlight

    Rose
    Copyright: BBC

    A group of students have gone from playing music in their lunch hour to launching their own record label.

    Qube Records was set up by Mounts Bay Academy in Penzance to help young people release music that they had created.

    Students performing
    Copyright: BBC

    Last summer 20,000 people downloaded their songs and the students went on a European tour.

    Student Rose released a song called Fight last year....

    Video content

    Video caption: 'I think every school should have a record label'

  19. Growing concern after three dogs die of Alabama rot

    BBC Spotlight

    Pictures of pet dogs
    Copyright: BBC

    There's a growing concern among dog owners in Cornwall after three dogs died of Alabama rot in three months.

    The cause of the disease is not known, but most cases occur over the winter months when it's muddy.

    Clare Harrington from Portreath lost her dog Ted on Christmas Eve after spotting a sore on his paw.

    While Nigel Lake in Redruth lost his dog Tyzer at new year.

    They're trying to raise money to fund more research into the deadly disease...

    Video content

    Video caption: Alabama rot in Cornwall
