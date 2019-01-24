BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 24 January

Western Power Distribution has apologised to customers affected by a fire on a generator truck which was supplying electricity to 162 customers.

Margaret Hawes Copyright: Margaret Hawes

A spokesman said the truck had been on site during cable repairs.

The firm had sent a replacement from Bristol which would be connected later.

The cause of the fire was "unknown" and an investigation was under way.

"We apologise to anyone affected by this incident but thankfully nobody was hurt," he said.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at 11:47.