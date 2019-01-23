BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Food firm to close with 650 jobs lost
- Cornwall remembers St Ives' 'forgotten lifeboat disaster'
- New study looks at the value of salt marshes
- Coleridge statue gets green light from planners
- Updates on Wednesday 23 January 2019
Pirates gave Yorkshire 'freebies'
Cornish Pirates boss Gavin Cattle says his side gave Yorkshire Carnegie too many chances after their defeat at Headlingley.Read more
Coleridge statue gets green light from planners
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A life-size statue of Ottery St Mary's most famous son - Samuel Taylor Coleridge - will be built in the town.
The Coleridge Memorial Trust has been granted permission by East Devon District Council planners to build a £100,000 bronze statue in honour of the poet.
The statue of the Kubla Khan poet will be built in the grounds of St Mary's Church.
Documents with the application submitted by the trust's Chris Wakefield read: "There has long been a wish in Ottery St Mary that the poet should be appropriately memorialised in sculptural form close to his birthplace, and the churchyard has been favoured as a preferred location.
"The reasons for focusing on St Mary's are many - but chief among them has to be the role of Coleridge's father as the incumbent, and he spent much of his frequently lonely childhood in the churchyard."
It is hoped the statue will be installed in advance of the 250th anniversary of his birth in 2022.
Pyjama-clad woman, 66, froze to death
Dolores Woolcock was found next to her car amid "ghastly" weather in her nightclothes and slippers.Read more
Sutton Harbour footbridge 'could open by Easter'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
It is hoped Sutton Harbour footbridge will be back in action in time for Easter, the bodies responsible for its repair have said.
Plymouth City Council, the Environment Agency and Sutton Harbour Company are investing £250,000 in the work.
The footbridge, which crosses Sutton Lock, was closed to pedestrians after a failure of the bearing meant the turntable could not operate.
Plymouth Council leader Tudor Evans said: "This is a complex engineering project and our engineers have been working hard behind the scenes to get this work done as fast as we can."
Santander branches to close
BBC Business News
Seven branches of Santander in Devon are closing, it has been announced.
The closures will take place in:
All of the branches closing around the country are listed here.
Food firm to close with 650 jobs lost
Kensey Foods, which operates from a site in Cornwall, says it has been "loss making" for six years.Read more
'Penzance worst for dog fouling'
BBC Radio Cornwall
The unenviable table of the worst places for dog fouling in Cornwall has been published.
Cornwall Council says Penzance is top of the list, with Saltash and Tywardreath and Par not far behind.
Beach cleaner Emily Stevenson found 200 discarded dog waste bags on a recent walk at Porthcothan.
About 650 jobs to go at desserts company
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
About 650 jobs are to be lost after a premium quality desserts company announced plans to close.
The management at Kensey Foods in Launceston has confirmed it is in talks with staff.
The stresses have been apparent for some years at Kensey Foods.
The most obvious sign has been cuts to the terms and conditions of the workforce.
A bakers' union spokesman described the closure plans as terrible. The bakery owners Samworth Brothers say this plant has been loss making for six years.
Trading conditions in the desserts sector generally are extremely tough.
Closure is proposed by the end of July but Samworth Brothers expect to be able to redeploy what they call a good number of people to their sister plant, The Cornwall Bakery in Callington.
Escaped 'deadly rattlesnake' in Totnes sparks police alert
Devon Live
Police are investigating reports that a venomous rattlesnake has escaped captivity in Totnes.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Largely fine but chilly
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Another chilly day with sunny periods and patchy cloud. A slight risk of a passing shower. More cloud possible towards evening. Maximum temperature: 4 to 7°C (39 to 45°F).
Tonight, cloud will thicken from the west bringing a little patchy rain. The rain may become more persistent through the early hours. Minimum temperature: -1 to 2°C (30 to 36°F).
Cornwall remembers St Ives' 'forgotten lifeboat disaster'
BBC Spotlight
A special service is being held to mark the 80th anniversary of the "forgotten lifeboat disaster".
Seven lifeboatmen from St Ives, Cornwall, drowned when they lost their boat in a fierce storm on 23 January 1939.
Flags in the town will be lowered to half-mast and a memorial service will honour the bravery of those who died.
Lifeboatman follows tragic family path
Johnny O'Shea
BBC Radio Cornwall
Johnny O'Shea
BBC Radio Cornwall
Rob Cocking pays tribute to seven men killed in the St Ives lifeboat disaster on 23 January 1939.Read more
'Climate emergency' declared in Cornwall
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Cornwall Council has declared a "climate emergency".
The authority called on Parliament to provide "the power and resources" for Cornwall to become carbon neutral by 2030.
Councillor Dominic Fairman, who brought the motion, said: “After a very lively debate a cross-party amendment was accepted which went even further than the original motion. If we are to avoid the worst-case scenarios [to the planet], then the social change required will be deep."
Campaign group Transition Cornwall said it "looks forward to seeing the implementation of this declaration through the council over the next few months".
New study looks at the value of salt marshes
BBC Spotlight
Salt marshes could soon be restored in north Devon following a new study looking at their economic and environmental value.
The habitat is said to be in decline due to rising sea levels, changes to water nutrient levels and land development.
Scientists and economists from the South West Partnership for Environmental and Economic Prosperity (SWEEP) have developed a tool to help land managers assess the costs and benefits of re-introducing the habitat.
Researcher Katrina Davis, from the University of Exeter, explained the benefits...