BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Coleridge Memorial Trust Copyright: Coleridge Memorial Trust What the Samuel Taylor Coleridge memorial statue outside St Mary's Church could look like Image caption: What the Samuel Taylor Coleridge memorial statue outside St Mary's Church could look like

A life-size statue of Ottery St Mary's most famous son - Samuel Taylor Coleridge - will be built in the town.

The Coleridge Memorial Trust has been granted permission by East Devon District Council planners to build a £100,000 bronze statue in honour of the poet.

The statue of the Kubla Khan poet will be built in the grounds of St Mary's Church.

Documents with the application submitted by the trust's Chris Wakefield read: "There has long been a wish in Ottery St Mary that the poet should be appropriately memorialised in sculptural form close to his birthplace, and the churchyard has been favoured as a preferred location.

"The reasons for focusing on St Mary's are many - but chief among them has to be the role of Coleridge's father as the incumbent, and he spent much of his frequently lonely childhood in the churchyard."

It is hoped the statue will be installed in advance of the 250th anniversary of his birth in 2022.