BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 22 January

Cornwall Council has agreed to apply to the Department for Transport (DfT) to increase tolls on the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry by 33%.

If approved, it would see tolls for cars increasing from £1.50 to £2.

A report to the council’s cabinet last year stated the increase was needed because the bridge had been operating at a deficit.

It added that expenditure had exceeded income and, as a result, reserves were said to be “depleted”.The report also stated that the level of traffic had also grown relatively slowly and, as a result, so had income.

However, councillors are also to request that the DfT "helps fund the bridge and ferry in the future".

Members also agreed to ask the crossings' joint managing committee from Cornwall and Plymouth city councils to investigate the feasibility of increasing discounts for regular users who have electronic discount tags.