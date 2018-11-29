BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Storm Diana brings down trees and power lines
- - Flood alerts and warnings issued
- - Torpoint ferry delays
- - Gust of 74mph reported in Isles of Scilly
- Swimmer in gale force winds rescued by lifeboat crew
- Updates on Thursday 29 November 2018
Pet dog killed in Plymouth blaze
Lynne French
BBC News Online
A dog has died in house fire in Plymouth.
Crews were called to the blaze at the two-storey home in Dryburgh Crescent, in the Ham area of the city, about 19:30 last night.
Nearly 30 firefighters tackled the fire that started in an upstairs bedroom of the house and spread into the roof space.
Nobody was injured, but Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue confirmed a pet dog died in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Homework has been banned by Littletown Primary Academy in Honiton, amid fears it could cause too much stress.
Trains now 'running normally' between Exeter and Penzance
Power cuts across the region
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Power cuts are affecting a number of homes across the region, Western Power Distribution (WPD) has said.
Cornwall:
Devon:
Petroc College staff on strike for second day over pay
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Staff members at Petroc College - which has sites in Barnstaple and Tiverton - are striking for a second day over pay.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) have walked out as the union says the pay of college staff has declined by 25% over the last decade.
Petroc is the only college in the South West to be part of the two-day strike.
The college says only one in 12 of its staff are UCU members and described disruption to classes as "minimal with alternative study options in place".
Some students walked out in support of staff at lunchtime on Wednesday and say they plan to do so again today.
Bopper the Whopper has Radio 1's Live Lounge licked
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Here's the moment Plymouth's Bopper the Whopper became dog of the day on BBC Radio 1.
Bopper, who weighs 50kg (8 stone), is getting used to the attention having been featured on the BBC News website.
But he didn't have much to say to Joe Lycett apart from a lick of the hand.
The story of Bopper, dubbed 'Britain's Fattest Dog', has a serious message about not over-feeding your pets.
He is on a strict diet now at the Gables home for pets in Plymouth.
Britain 'will return to EU like prodigal son'
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Britain will be back in Europe "like the prodigal son" even if we leave next year say campaigners behind an independent city state of Totnes.
Barrister Jonathan Cooper, who set up the city state campaign complete with Totnes passports, said: "I am certain that if we do leave we will be back and the European Union will welcome us back with open arms."
He was speaking at an evening of film and performance for supporters at the Totnes cinema.
"It's about giving hope to everyone and celebrating all the things that the EU has done for the UK and for Totnes and finding a bit of humour in this utterly dreary chaos," he said.
Devon Green councillor Jacqi Hodgson said she hoped that Britain was on the "tipping edge of another people's vote and remain will happen".
Bopper the Whopper rolls into Radio 1's Live Lounge
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Radio 1's Live Lounge had a mystery visitor this morning - can you see who it was?
Yep - Plymouth's very own Bopper the Whopper was there with Joe Lycett.
'Britain's Fattest Dog' Whopper, who became famous when his oversized frame appeared on the BBC News website, is again proving a hit online with more than 500 likes on Joe's tweet and counting.
The collie weighs 50kg - about 8 stone.
Bopper's media journey may only have just started, who knows where we'll see him next.
Reduced Torpoint Ferry service 'horrendous' for passengers
BBC Radio Cornwall
Long delays for commuters using the Torpoint Ferry are set to continue until at least Monday, the manager of the service has said.
Only one ferry has been running on occasions - causing queues and waiting times of more than an hour.
The operators say there's been a combination of faults, maintenance issues and bad weather conditions.
These passengers say the long delays mean you "can't plan your life"...
The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee has apologised for the reduced service and says its working hard to get the ferries back into service.
Devon travel: A30 lane closed after vehicle barrier crash
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Near Honiton, the A30 is closed westbound between the A35 and the A375 due to a vehicle crashing into the central reservation barrier, Highways England has said.
Devon and Cornwall Police is on the scene.
Cornwall travel: Diesel spill closes road near Mabe
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There's been a large diesel spill from Mabe to the Argal Reservoir, Falmouth Police has said.
The road has been closed from Antron Hill to Mawnan Smith crossroads.
Proposal to hand speeding fines to road safety projects
BBC Spotlight
A consultation has begun into whether people caught speeding in Devon and Cornwall should pay higher fines - with the extra money going towards local road safety measures.
The police and crime commissioner wants to know what the public thinks about the idea.
Alison Hernandez says the current £100 fixed penalty charge, along with three points, may not be high enough.
Third Torpoint ferry 'should be in service on Monday'
BBC Radio Cornwall
The manager of the Torpoint Ferry says he is hoping that all three ferries will be back by Monday.
One of the ferries has been out of service for a refit since September and its return has been delayed by what is described as an obscure fault.
At different times the other two ferries have been affected by chain maintenance issues and weather conditions.
Mum's 'guilt' over pregnancy test drug
Kayley Thomas
BBC Wales News
Kayley Thomas
BBC Wales News
A woman whose daughter was born disabled believes the pregnancy test drug Primodos hurt her child.Read more
Tamar Bridge restrictions lifted
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Earlier restrictions on the Tamar Bridge have been lifted and it's now open again to high-sided vehicles.
Highways England says traffic is slow-moving on the A38 between Plymouth and Saltash.
It's advising passengers to allow extra time for journeys.