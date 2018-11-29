BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A dog has died in house fire in Plymouth.

Crews were called to the blaze at the two-storey home in Dryburgh Crescent, in the Ham area of the city, about 19:30 last night.

Nearly 30 firefighters tackled the fire that started in an upstairs bedroom of the house and spread into the roof space.

Nobody was injured, but Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue confirmed a pet dog died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.