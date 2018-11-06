BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

The A30 eastbound will remain closed until midnight because of a lorry fire, firefighters say.

The dual carriageway between Fingle Glenn and Ide was shut after fire crews were called just before 23:00 on Monday night to the blaze.

The heat was intense enough to cause the lorry's tyres to explode.

Firefighters said diversions were in place through Pathfinder Village to rejoin at Alphington.

They added that other diversions were via the A3015 (Topsham Road) and A379 for motorway traffic.

"Heavy congestion is expected, so seeking alternative routes is advised," Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.