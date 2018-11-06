BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- A30: Lorry fire closes road 'until midnight'
- Updates on Tuesday 6 November 2018
A30 lorry fire to close road until midnight
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
The A30 eastbound will remain closed until midnight because of a lorry fire, firefighters say.
The dual carriageway between Fingle Glenn and Ide was shut after fire crews were called just before 23:00 on Monday night to the blaze.
The heat was intense enough to cause the lorry's tyres to explode.
Firefighters said diversions were in place through Pathfinder Village to rejoin at Alphington.
They added that other diversions were via the A3015 (Topsham Road) and A379 for motorway traffic.
"Heavy congestion is expected, so seeking alternative routes is advised," Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Tar Barrels event 'secure'
Scott Bingham
BBC Spotlight
Organisers of the Ottery St Mary Tar Barrels which took place last night say they're confident the future of the event is secure.
Rising insurance costs had threatened to kill off the centuries-old tradition.
But bigger crowds and determined fundraisers have helped bring in thousands of pounds.
The historic event has run for more than 400 years - barrels of tar are set alight and carried through the east Devon town's streets by men, women and children.
'Another night of officers assaulted'
Ed Oldfield
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A senior sergeant has lifted the lid on the reality of policing on the front line in Devon.
Exeter-based sergeant Chris Pusey revealed details of what happened during his night shift ending on Sunday morning.
He said officers had been assaulted, no one had eaten and his team had been “far and wide” across the force area.
The post on the social network Twitter said they were “drowning in paperwork” and jobs were “still coming thick and fast”.
The tweet from the response sergeant and search team leader was posted at 05:39 on Saturday and ended: “Hurry up early turn. It’s getting tiring now.”
No further details of the assaults on officers were disclosed, but the report comes just days after the launch of a campaign to highlight the rising number of attacks on emergency service workers.
Inspector Andrew Berry, chair of Devon and Cornwall Police Federation which represents officers, replied to the sergeant on Twitter: “Thank you for sharing Chris and describing the reality of policing.
“I hope your colleagues aren’t badly injured.
“I have just written to all our local MPs to point out the pressure you guys are under and I will continue to bang this drum inside and outside the force. “
South West weather: Gale force winds this afternoon
BBC Weather
It will be a largely cloudy morning with some patchy rain, although low cloud will lift and break to become brighter for a short time before thicker cloud and and some more persistent and occasionally heavy, showery rain moves in this afternoon.
There is also a risk of thunder.
Light or moderate south to southwesterly winds will increase and may reach near gale or gale force at times.
Devon
Cornwall