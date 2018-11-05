BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A vigil will be held in memory of a girl who died after taking drugs . Shakira Pellow would have turned 16 today. She collapsed in Camborne in July and died later in hospital after taking an unidentified substance. Shakira's family described her as a "bubbly girl with her whole life ahead of her". Shakira's mother Rita is asking friends and family to join her in the park in Meneth Road in Pengegon at 18:00.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Vigil to mark birthday of drugs death girl
BBC Radio Cornwall
A vigil will be held in memory of a girl who died after taking drugs.
Shakira Pellow would have turned 16 today.
She collapsed in Camborne in July and died later in hospital after taking an unidentified substance.
Shakira's family described her as a "bubbly girl with her whole life ahead of her".
Shakira's mother Rita is asking friends and family to join her in the park in Meneth Road in Pengegon at 18:00.
Flaming Nora! It's burning tar barrels time
BBC Spotlight
Thousands of people are expected to gather in Ottery St Mary this evening for the annual tar barrels event.
The centuries-old tradition involves "bar rollers" - men, women and even children - running through the town square with burning barrels on their shoulders.
During the various "rolls", the barrels are passed from person to person, with folded hessian sacks used to protect the rollers' hands.
It's believed to have started in the early 17th Century after the Gunpowder Plot of 1605.
Police 'extremely concerned' for missing man
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Police officers are "extremely concerned" for a man who has gone missing in the Dartmouth area.
Martin Bennett - also known as Ben - has not been seen for a few days.
According to Devon and Cornwall Police, Mr Bennett has Huntington's disease and has a tremor and walks with a limp and mumbles when speaking.
He likes to visit Blackpool Sands and Dartmouth Castle.