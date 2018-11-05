BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A vigil will be held in memory of a girl who died after taking drugs.

Shakira Pellow would have turned 16 today.

She collapsed in Camborne in July and died later in hospital after taking an unidentified substance.

Shakira's family described her as a "bubbly girl with her whole life ahead of her".

FAMILY HANDOUT Copyright: FAMILY HANDOUT

Shakira's mother Rita is asking friends and family to join her in the park in Meneth Road in Pengegon at 18:00.