BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

People living close to the tungsten mine at Hemerdon near Plymouth say they are concerned about the site now it is no longer operational.

Wolf Minerals stopped working at the site last month after it suffered financial difficulties.

The official receiver is hoping to sell it as a going concern but local people say they want more information about a financial bond which was agreed in the past to ensure the long term restoration of the landscape.

Neighbour Kelvin Horton said locals had concerns about the balance between the environment and jobs...

Industry analysts said when Wolf went into administration the mine was expected to re-open "after renegotiations with creditors".