BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

The Ministry of Defence has offered a potential lifeline for workers at Appledore Shipyard.

The Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has offered to bring forward a £60m programme of works for Devonport Dockyard, which in turn could provide more work for staff based at Appledore in north Devon.

But yard owners Babcock, say this alone still will not be enough to secure the long term future of the site.

GMB sources say it's a step in the right direction and a partial win.

Earlier in the week, supporters and workers of the 'Save Appledore Shipyard' petition travelled to London to speak to politicians.