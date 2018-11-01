BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Attempted murder arrest after woman found in street
- Body found in search for elderly man
- Man taken to hospital after rescue from flat fire
- Appledore Shipyard workers offered lifeline
- Ferry company: 'Brexit fear reflected in bookings'
- Updates on Thursday 1 November 2018
Appledore Shipyard workers offered lifeline
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The Ministry of Defence has offered a potential lifeline for workers at Appledore Shipyard.
The Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has offered to bring forward a £60m programme of works for Devonport Dockyard, which in turn could provide more work for staff based at Appledore in north Devon.
But yard owners Babcock, say this alone still will not be enough to secure the long term future of the site.
GMB sources say it's a step in the right direction and a partial win.
Earlier in the week, supporters and workers of the 'Save Appledore Shipyard' petition travelled to London to speak to politicians.
BreakingAttempted murder arrest after woman found in street
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found collapsed in the street with "life-threatening injuries" in Plymouth.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to Derriford Hospital where police say she remains in a critical condition.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to California Gardens in Efford at about 20:15 on Wednesday.
They arrested a man who presented himself to officers, He remains in police custody awaiting questioning.
Police remain at the property.
Ferry company: 'Brexit fear reflected in bookings'
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Brittany Ferries is warning Brexit threatens international tourism built up through ports such as Plymouth over the last 45 years.
The French-owned company has three new ships on order for the period after Britain leaves the EU, but its UK and Ireland director John Napton says family bookings for next summer are already showing a worrying downward trend.
Man taken to hospital after rescue from flat fire
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man was taken to hospital after being rescued from a flat fire on Wednesday night.
When firefighters arrived at the building in Newtown Close, Exeter, crews confirmed there was still someone in the first floor flat, which was on fire.
Fire crews from Danes Castle and Middlemoor rescued the man, and gave him first aid before the arrival of an ambulance.
The fire in the flat was described as "severe", and the fire service used a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan - used to remove smoke and heat - as well as a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.
Body found in search for elderly man
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man's body has been found during a search for a 79-year-old man who went missing from east Devon.
The body was found by the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team from Ashburton, in "dense undergrowth" at the base of Dunscombe cliffs, near Sidmouth.
The search of the area was launched on Tuesday after the man was reported missing and his car was found in the area. However the search had to be postponed until Wednesday due to "difficult terrain".
The man's family have been informed, and the death is not believed to be suspicious.
South West weather: Sunny spells developing
BBC Weather
There will be a few showers first thing along with some shallow mist patches.
However, some sunny spells will develop and it will become dry for a time before a few further showers develop this afternoon.
Light or moderate northwesterly winds will be fresh or locally strong for a time.
